[Today’s K-pop] Twice’ Jihyo hits Billboard 200 at No. 14 with solo EP

Jihyo of Twice entered Billboard 200 at No. 14 with her first solo EP “Zone,” the publication tweeted Monday. It is the second highest spot for a solo female K-pop musician, after only bandmate Nayeon who notched No. 7 spot last year. Separately, Twice will go live at four more stadiums across the world, expand its ongoing international tour to 42 concerts in 25 cities in total, according to label JYP Entertainment on Tuesday. The management firm announced the additional destinations and dates: Melbourne, Australia, in November; Jakarta, Indonesia, in December; and Mexico City and Sao Paulo, Brazil, in February next year. The group kick-started the tour, its fifth, in Seoul in April and has drawn about 700,000 people in total so far. The tour will resume this week in Singapore. Seventeen to roll out 11th EP in October

Seventeen will make a comeback with EP No. 11 in late October, announced agency Pledis Entertainment on Tuesday. Seungkwan, who has been taking a break since early last month due to health reasons, will rejoin while S.Coups, who is recovering from a knee surgery may participate depending on his condition. The EP comes about six months since its previous EP “FML,” a record-setting album. It renewed first-week sales selling 4.55 million copies in the period and became the most-sold album in K-pop history logging 6.2 million units in total sales. The album also hit Billboard 200 at No. 2, the highest for the 13-member act. Meanwhile, its first best-of album in Japan “Always Yours” landed atop Oricon’s weekly album ranking dated Sept. 4 published on Tuesday. It is the band’s 10th consecutive album to top the chart. BTS’ V sweeps iTunes chart with solo songs

Expectations for the upcoming first solo album from V of BTS pushed his previous solo singles back on to the iTunes chart, Big Hit Music said Tuesday. “Winter Bear” from 2019 topped the iTunes top songs chart in 45 regions and “Snow Flower” from 2020 in 37. “Scenery” from 2019 was No. 1 in 21 as well. On worldwide iTunes songs chart, the three songs hogged the top three places. They were released through SoundCloud and officially published on Monday in advance to the release of album “Layover” that is slated to be unveiled on Sept. 8. It will consist of six tracks including lead single “Slow Dancing.” Pre-release from the mini album, “Love Me Again,” made Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 96, and became his first entry on the chart. NewJeans adds chart record with ‘Super Shy’

