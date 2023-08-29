Seoul Olympic Stadium to be turned into multifunctional space

An illustration of the Seoul Olympic Stadium in Jamsil, southern Seoul (Seoul Metropolitan Government)

The Seoul Olympic Stadium in Jamsil, southern Seoul, built for the 1988 Summer Olympics and a go-to concert venue for big-name singers, will turn into a multifunctional site that could house various sports and cultural events.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said that the sports complex will undergo three years of renovation starting Tuesday, and that the new space will welcome visitors in December 2026.

The estimated budget for the renovation project is 360 billion won ($270 million).