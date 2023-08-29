Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Yoon faces mounting protests as Japan releases Fukushima water

    Yoon faces mounting protests as Japan releases Fukushima water
  2. 2

    Seoul turns to catering services to boost seafood consumption

    Seoul turns to catering services to boost seafood consumption
  3. 3

    Govt. considers relocating bust of independence fighter from defense ministry

    Govt. considers relocating bust of independence fighter from defense ministry
  4. 4

    Ruling party proposes Oct. 2 as temporary holiday

    Ruling party proposes Oct. 2 as temporary holiday
  5. 5

    Twice’s Jihyo becomes half-million seller with 1st EP ‘Zone’

    Twice’s Jihyo becomes half-million seller with 1st EP ‘Zone’
  6. 6

    Teachers, govt. at odds over rally set for Sept. 4

    Teachers, govt. at odds over rally set for Sept. 4
  7. 7

    Rain expected nationwide as typhoons pass by neighboring countries

    Rain expected nationwide as typhoons pass by neighboring countries
  8. 8

    [KH explains] Is a third-party buyout of Asiana Airlines around the corner?

    [KH explains] Is a third-party buyout of Asiana Airlines around the corner?
  9. 9

    Parties gather to prep for 2024 general elections

    Parties gather to prep for 2024 general elections
  10. 10

    GS E&C to look abroad as business suspension looms

    GS E&C to look abroad as business suspension looms
피터빈트

Seoul Olympic Stadium to be turned into multifunctional space

By Park Jun-hee

Published : 2023-08-29 15:36:51

    • Link copied

An illustration of the Seoul Olympic Stadium in Jamsil, southern Seoul (Seoul Metropolitan Government) An illustration of the Seoul Olympic Stadium in Jamsil, southern Seoul (Seoul Metropolitan Government)

The Seoul Olympic Stadium in Jamsil, southern Seoul, built for the 1988 Summer Olympics and a go-to concert venue for big-name singers, will turn into a multifunctional site that could house various sports and cultural events.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said that the sports complex will undergo three years of renovation starting Tuesday, and that the new space will welcome visitors in December 2026.

The estimated budget for the renovation project is 360 billion won ($270 million).

An illustration of the Seoul Olympic Stadium in Jamsil, southern Seoul (Seoul Metropolitan Government) An illustration of the Seoul Olympic Stadium in Jamsil, southern Seoul (Seoul Metropolitan Government)

Under the plan, the city government will replace some 30,000 seats and the athletic running track with new ones and install 358 seats for disabled people. An LED display screen, previously located on the southern side of the stadium, will be relocated to the northern side. VIP rooms will also go through a transformation to offer better viewing experiences, and specialized sports facilities and dorms will be built for athletes.

Aiming to garner more foot traffic, the city government will also give a face-lift to the outer space of the venue, turning it into an urban park consisting of sports and cultural facilities for the public to enjoy.

More from Headlines