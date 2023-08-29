FT Island to release new album next month

Most Popular
FT Island to release new album next monthBy Hong Yoo
Published : 2023-08-29 15:25:51
FT Island is returning to the music scene next month with a new album.
The band’s last release was its eighth EP, “Lock Up,” in December 2021.
The band unveiled a teaser clip of its upcoming ninth EP on social media on Monday.
The teaser clip for the album scheduled for release on Sep. 7 shows the band performing in a living room.
It also casts a spotlight on the performance of the three members of the band -- lead vocalist Lee Hong-gi, bassist Lee Jae-jin and drummer Choi Min-hwan.
FT Island surprised its fans by premiering all the tracks on its ninth EP live during its two-day standalone concert, “Hey Day,” held in Seoul over the weekend.
The band, formed by FNC Entertainment, made its debut in 2007.
