[영어답게 표현하기] 유용한 비즈니스 영어 표현들

이번 회에는 저희 책 Advanced Vocab에서 소개한 중상급 영단어들을 알려드립니다. 단어의 우리말 뜻을 기억하는 데에서 그치지 않고, 난이도 있는 단어를 실제로 활용하는 단계까지 나아가 보기 바랍니다.

〈시간 관련〉

1. irrevocable [irévəkəbl] 되돌릴 수 없는

revoke가 ‘취소하다, 폐지하다’라는 뜻이므로(revoke항목 참조), 반대를 뜻하는 접두사 in-을 붙인(r로 시작하는 단어에 붙으면서 in이 ir로 바뀜) irrevocable은 ‘되돌릴 수 없는’이라는 의미를 지닌다.

The young pop stars claimed that they were forced by their agency to enter into long-term, irrevocable contracts.

그 어린 팝 스타들은 소속사의 강요로 취소할 수 없는 장기 계약을 맺었다고 주장했다.

● 그 범죄는 희생자의 삶에 되돌릴 수 없는 변화를 불러 왔다.

The crime caused irrevocable changes to the victim’s life.

2. nascent [nǽsnt] 발생기의, 초기의

native와 마찬가지로 어원에 ‘태어나다’라는 뜻이 포함된 단어다. 이제 막 태어나는 단계, 즉 ‘초기 단계’를 설명할 때 쓴다.

Analysts say that the nascent democratic government in Iraq may take decades to stand on its own two feet.

분석가들은 아직 초기 단계인 이라크의 민주 정부가 스스로 두 발로 서려면 수십 년이 걸릴 것이라고 말한다.

● 그 회사는 아직 초기 단계인 3DTV 시장에서 앞서 나가기 위해 많은 투자를 하고 있다.

The company is making a huge investment to get a head start in the nascent 3D TV market.

3. off the cuff [ɔ́ːf ðə kʌ́f] 사전 준비 없는, 즉흥적인

연설할 때 내용을 셔츠의 소매(cuff)에 적어둔다는 의미에서 유래한 표현이다. 준비 없이 즉흥적으로 한다는 뜻을 지닌다.

To our dismay, the CEO strayed from the carefully prepared script and threw in a number of off the cuff remarks.

대표이사가 치밀하게 준비한 대본에서 벗어나서 즉흥적인 발언들을 해대는 바람에 우리는 실망했다.

● 즉흥 연설이었는데도 마치 프롬프터를 읽는 것처럼 들렸다.

It was an off-the-cuff speech, but it sounded as if he were reading directly from the prompter.

4. outset [áutsèt] 처음

뭔가를 시작한다는 뜻의 set out에서 나온 단어로, outset은 ‘시작’을 의미한다. 보통 from the outset 혹은 at the outset의 형태로 ‘아예 시작할 때부터’라는 뜻을 지닌다.

From the outset of their relationship, Denise made it clear to her boyfriend that she was not interested in marriage or children.

처음 사귀기 시작할 때부터 드니즈는 남자 친구에게 결혼이나 아이에는 관심이 없다는 것을 분명히 했다.

● 시작부터 한 가지를 분명히 하고 싶은데, 저는 돈만을 위해서 이 일을 하는 게 아닙니다.

Let me get one thing straight from the outset: I am not in this business only for money.

5. pending [péndiŋ] 계류 중인, 임박한

장신구 pendant(펜던트)와 같이 ‘매달려 있다’는 뜻이 어원에 포함된 단어다. 아직 진행 중이고 결과가 나오지 않은 상태를 일컫는다(impending 항목 참조) .

Due to the pending lawsuit, I cannot discuss the specifics of the case.

소송이 진행 중이기 때문에 나는 그 사건의 구체적 내용을 논할 수 없다.

● 캘리포니아 주의 잠정 주택 판매수는 지난달 25%나 급증했다.

The number of pending home sales skyrocketed by 25 percent last month in California.

6. perennial [pəréniəl] 연중 지속되는, 장기간 계속되는

per(through)+ennial(annual과 같은 어원으로 year라는 뜻)로 구성된 단어다. ‘1년 내내 지속된다’는 의미이며, 오래 지속되는 상황을 설명할 때 쓴다. 생물학에서 ‘다년생’을 perennial이라고 한다.

Korea has already become a perennial powerhouse in short track speed skating.

한국은 이미 빙상 쇼트 트랙 경기에서 전통적 강호가 되었다.

● 한국 축구 대표팀의 고질적인 문제는 킬러본능을 지닌 공격수가 부족하다는 것이다.

The perennial problem of Korea’s national soccer team is a lack of strikers with killer instinct.

7. posthumous [pɑ́stʃuməs] 사후의

after라는 뜻을 지닌 post가 어원인 단어다. ‘이후에’라는 의미에서 유래하여, 포상이 사후에 주어지는 것을 표현한다.

Heath Ledger was posthumously awarded the Best Supporting Actor trophy for his performance in “The Dark Knight.”

남우조연상은 〈다크 나이트〉에 출연한 고 히스 레저에게 돌아갔다.

● 사후에 출간된 그 책은 작가의 생존시에 나온 어떤 작품들보다 더 성공적이었다.

The book, published posthumously, achieved greater success than any of the other works that came out while the author was alive.