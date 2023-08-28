Court denies Fifty Fifty's injunction request to suspend contract with agency

A Seoul court rejected Monday an injunction request by K-pop girl group Fifty Fifty to suspend the effectiveness of its contract with its agency.

The Seoul Central District Court denied the request the group filed on June 19, claiming the company, Attrakt, failed to fulfill its contractual obligations, such as providing financial documents and caring for their health.

The court attempted to mediate a settlement between the two sides on Aug. 9 but failed.

Earlier Monday, the group's legal representatives expressed hopes for a formal trial, only to be denied by the court.

The K-pop group has quickly risen to global fame with its hit song "Cupid," after making its debut in November.

Its ongoing dispute with its agency led the group to cancel its overseas events last month. (Yonhap)