Seoul International Dance Festival explores death and aging through movement

The 26th Seoul International Dance Festival (SIDance), organized by the Seoul Section of the International Dance Council CID-UNESCO, is set to kick off this Friday.

A total of 23 dance troupes (196 dancers) from nine countries including Korea will showcase 26 works across Seoul until Sept. 17.

As the curtains rise, the theme that will also carry over into the next year is “death and aging,” aiming to explore the profound dynamics of mortality and the human life cycle through the medium of dance.

“We chose the theme to explore concepts that are intimately connected to us, as opposed to something that feels distant. Our focus is on the internal aspects of existence, rather than external factors,” said SIDance Artistic Director Lee Jong-ho at a press conference at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts in Seoul on Aug. 18.

Lee said he initially hesitated to embrace the theme of death, fearing that once the subjects of death and the divine were examined, there may be no additional themes to explore.

“But with COVID-19 and my personal experiences with aging, I thought it would be too late when it’s actually close to the time of dying. It would be necessary to approach this theme with a philosophical mindset. So we chose ‘death and aging’ as a two-year special feature theme for the festival.”