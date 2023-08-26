BTS Jungkook's 'Seven' third most-streamed song on Spotify this summer

Most Popular
Protests erupt in Seoul over Fukushima water release
Absentee mother’s claims for son's life insurance money sparks renewed calls for ‘Goo Hara law’
Second-stage rocket flight unsuccessful, contrary to NK's claims: Seoul
Supermarket parking lot roof partially collapses in Songdo
How will China's lifting of group travel ban affect Korea's GDP?
Seoul to help women freeze their eggs
[Graphic News] India’s endangered tiger population tops 3,600
S. Korea says Fukushima water release carried out as planned
Rape-murder suspect claims he no intention to kill
45 winners get prize for Korea Herald English Speech Contest
BTS Jungkook's 'Seven' third most-streamed song on Spotify this summerBy Yonhap
Published : 2023-08-26 12:43:19
BTS member Jungkook's debut solo single, "Seven," became the third most-streamed song of the summer on the global streaming platform Spotify, his agency said Saturday.
"Seven" was ranked only behind "Ella Baila Sola" by Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma at No. 1 and Bad Bunny's "Where She Goes" on Spotify's "most-streamed songs of the summer" list, BigHit Music said.
Jungkook achieved the feat in only about 40 days following the release of "Seven" on July 14, while the top two titles were released in March and May, respectively.
"Seven" has stayed atop Spotify's Weekly Top Songs Global chart for six weeks in a row and atop the global platform's Daily Top Songs Global chart for over 40 days.
Jungkook became the sixth member of the septet to debut as a soloist, after J-Hope, Jin, RM, Jimin and Suga, when he released the summer song, described as having an addictive and energizing melody. (Yonhap)
