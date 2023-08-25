Seoul’s arts foundation to support emerging artists through special program

To foster and provide support for young and emerging artists, enabling them to expand their artistic ventures and achieve sustainable economic livelihoods, the Seoul Foundation for Arts and Culture has launched a three-month program encompassing seminars, talk concerts and consultation sessions.

Named "Artist, Life, Insight!" this event is scheduled to take place from Sept. 1 to Nov. 20 at the Seoul Artists Support Center situated in Jongno-gu, central Seoul.

Themed around the convergence of "arts and the urban landscape," participants will have the opportunity to engage in open dialogue with established artists and professionals working in diverse domains such as environmental art, spatial design, literature and performance arts. The SFAC has organized a total of 15 talks and presentations to facilitate these discussions.

Over the course of the event, the SFAC will facilitate practical training initiatives and consultations covering issues such as tax implications and legal considerations within the arts.

The Korean-language event is open to the general public, including artists, without any admission fees.

Reservations are mandatory due to limited capacity. Each program can accommodate up to 100 participants on a first-come, first-served basis.