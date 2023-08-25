[Today’s K-pop] Overexcited fan grabs BTS’ V in Japan

(Credit: Big Hit Music) (Credit: Big Hit Music)



An overexcited fan grabbed BTS member V by his hair in Tokyo on Wednesday, according to media reports. An overexcited fan grabbed BTS member V by his hair in Tokyo on Wednesday, according to media reports. The singer was visiting the newly renovated flagship store of Celine in Omotesando as the global ambassador of the French house. It was first time in about four years since the artist visited the Japanese capital. He greeted fans who had gathered on the street, waving and even giving high fives. While he was trying to get in the vehicle to leave, a woman reached out and grabbed his hair before a bodyguard intervened. Separately, the second teaser video for “Blue,” a B-side track from his forthcoming solo debut album, was uploaded on Friday. The full version will be available on Sept. 13 and album “Layover” will be rolled out on Sept. 8. Blackpink hits 200m views with ‘Pink Venom’ dance video

Blackpink’s performance video for “Pink Venom” surpassed 200 million views on YouTube on Thursday, said label YG Entertainment on Friday. It is the group’s 11th performance video to hit the milestone. The video was unveiled one year minus a day ago and logged 20 million views in one day, renewing the group’s record for most viewed dance video from a K-pop girl group in 24 hours. “Pink Venom” is the pre-release from its second studio album “Born Pink.” The album topped the Billboard 200 for the first time from a K-pop girl group, while the hip-hop tune ranked No. 22 on its Hot 100 chart. Meanwhile, the foursome is touring the US for encore concerts of its world tour named after the LP. It will wrap up the tour that drew about 1.75 million audience in total with a two-day concert in Seoul slated for next month. Everglow to tour US in November

The girl group Everglow is planning to tour 10 cities in the US in November, announced agency Yue Hua Entertainment on Friday. It has been about three years since its previous US tour and the six members will launch the upcoming tour “All My Girls” in New Haven on Nov. 1. The tour title comes after its fourth single that was released last week, returning about 20 months after its third EP “Return of The Girl.” The group performed lead track from the single album “Slay” for the first time at KCON LA 2023 on Sunday in the US. The group debuted in March 2019 with single “Arrival of Everglow.” The multi-national act includes Kim Sihyeon and Yiren, who participated in the audition reality show "Produce 48." Seventeen’s S.Coups discharged after surgery

