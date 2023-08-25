Government ponders on designating Oct. 2 as special holiday

President Yoon Suk Yeol delivers his opening remarks at a meeting to assess the Presidential Committee of National Cohesion's first year of activities at the presidential office in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)

The government is considering designating Oct. 2 as a special one-off holiday, a presidential office official said on Friday.

The consideration comes to bridge this year’s Chuseok holiday, which will run from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1 and National Foundation Day, which is on Oct. 3. If Oct. 2 is designated as a special holiday, an extended holiday of six days will be created.

"We received a proposal from the ruling People Power Party to designate a special holiday," the official told Yonhap News Agency. "We're currently in the process of reviewing the proposal.”

The People Power Party reportedly made the proposal based on political considerations, in the belief that an extended holiday could help revitalize the economy.

If the designation is finalized after a discussion between the ruling and opposition parties, it is expected to be placed on the agenda in a Cabinet meeting with President Yoon Suk Yeol. It would also be the first designation of its kind under the current administration.