[Photo News] Upgraded, immersive gaming experience

By Jie Ye-eun

Published : 2023-08-25 15:34:11

Visitors play Hybe IM's new online game, Visitors play Hybe IM's new online game, "Dragon Blaze 2: Knights of Veda," on QD-OLED gaming monitors at the Gamescom 2023 in Cologne, Germany, Wednesday. (Samsung Display)

Samsung Display said Friday it has opened an experience zone, providing an upgraded and immersive gaming experience to visitors at the ongoing Gamescom 2023 in Cologne, Germany, with QD-OLED gaming monitors and OLED laptops.

Samsung installed 34-inch Dell and Micro-Star International gaming monitors equipped with the South Korean panel maker's QD-OLED panels, as well as Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Book3 Ultra laptops featuring its OLED panels.

Samsung said its gaming displays allow visitors to experience enhanced game graphics by optimizing the primary colors on the digital display screen, while they enjoy Hybe IM's new online game, "Dragon Blaze 2: Knights of Veda."

Visitors play Hybe IM's new online game, Visitors play Hybe IM's new online game, "Dragon Blaze 2: Knights of Veda," on OLED gaming laptops at the Gamescom 2023 in Cologne, Germany, Wednesday. (Samsung Display)

