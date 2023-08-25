[Photo News] Upgraded, immersive gaming experience

Most Popular
[Photo News] Upgraded, immersive gaming experienceBy Jie Ye-eun
Published : 2023-08-25 15:34:11
Samsung Display said Friday it has opened an experience zone, providing an upgraded and immersive gaming experience to visitors at the ongoing Gamescom 2023 in Cologne, Germany, with QD-OLED gaming monitors and OLED laptops.
Samsung installed 34-inch Dell and Micro-Star International gaming monitors equipped with the South Korean panel maker's QD-OLED panels, as well as Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Book3 Ultra laptops featuring its OLED panels.
Samsung said its gaming displays allow visitors to experience enhanced game graphics by optimizing the primary colors on the digital display screen, while they enjoy Hybe IM's new online game, "Dragon Blaze 2: Knights of Veda."
