Absentee mother’s claims for son's life insurance money sparks renewed calls for ‘Goo Hara law’

Last week, the Busan High Court recommended a settlement in a legal dispute over a deceased sailor's inheritance that broke out between his mother and older sister. The mother, however, refused the court order to hand over 42 percent of his son's insurance money to the sister, despite leaving her children at a young age and being out of touch for 54 years.

The news sparked outrage across the country and reignited talks for the legislative change to exclude parents that abandoned their children from inheritance, otherwise known as the “Goo Hara law.” It is named after the deceased K-pop star whose mother tried to claim her money after her death, despite not being in her life since Goo was 9 years old.

South Korea's inheritance law makes it possible for absentee parents to claim their children’s money, based solely on the fact they are related by blood. The revision for this law was first proposed in 2020, and is still pending in the National Assembly.

In an interview with local media, the mother of the deceased sailor, Kim Jong-an, said that she “raised him when he was little. He didn't raise himself. I'll get that insurance money. I did enough for my kids.” Kim was 2 years old when he saw his mother for the last time.

Legal loophole

At the time of Kim's death, he was in a common-law marriage which is not recognized by the law. As his closest relation by law, his mother was contacted by the insurance company and at first did not even recognize that she had a son by that name.

The mother-son reunion after 54 years happened via paperwork -- Kim's body has still not been recovered since his presumed death in January of 2021 -- and she claimed the life insurance money worth 237.7 million won ($179,000).

The Busan court recommended that she should hand over 100 million won to her daughter, who raised his brother after they were abandoned, but the mother refused.

“When our older brother died in 1999, she (the mother) was nowhere to be seen, despite the police contacting her,” Kim's sister said at an open forum for the Goo Hara law at the National Assembly held earlier this week. “Would she have cared if my younger brother did not have money? Or was married and had children?”

The verdict that gave all the money to the estranged mother was based on the South Korean Civic Act and the ordinance of the Seafarers Act. The ordinance states the family of the deceased should be defined as the bereaved family, regardless of whether or not they were being financially supported by the deceased.