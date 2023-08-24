[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink to wrap up tour at Korea’s largest concert venue

(Credit: YG Entertainment) (Credit: YG Entertainment)

Blackpink will host the final concert of its tour at Gocheok Sky Dome, the largest indoor concert hall in Korea, according to label YG Entertainment on Thursday. The group is the first female K-pop act to perform at the venue, which can accommodate about 20,000 audience. The concert will be held on Sept. 16-17 and the second day’s live performance will be streamed online as well. The gig closes off the group’s “Born Pink” tour that spanned across 34 cities around the world over the past 11 months, drawing approximately 1.75 million fans. Its Los Angeles concert, due this Saturday, was supposed to be the final concert but it decided to add another in Seoul for its fans at home. Meanwhile, a number of major hotels and landmarks in Las Vegas went pink last week as it celebrated the quartet's concert held on Friday. StayC to host 1st world tour

(Credit: HighUp Entertainment) (Credit: HighUp Entertainment)

Girl group StayC will kick off its first international tour in Seoul next month, said agency HighUp Entertainment on Thursday. It will embark on the tour TeenFresh with concerts on Sept. 23-24 in Seoul and will hit seven cities in the US and three in Asia until next year. The tour is named after its third EP that was released last week. The six bandmates held a showcase in Seoul to mark the release of the mini album. The music video for the main track “Bubble” hit 10 million views on YouTube in one day. On Saturday, the band went live at a park in southern Seoul for an open performance to thank its fans. BTS’ Jungkook to drop another remix of ‘Seven’

(Credit: Big Hit Music) (Credit: Big Hit Music)

Jungkook of BTS collaborated with Swedish DJ and producer Alesso for another rearranged version of “Seven (feat. Latto),” said label Big Hit Music on Thursday. It will be reinterpreted into a progressive house track and unveiled on Friday, added the company. “Seven” has been made into two remix versions before – “Weekday” and “Weekend.” “Seven” is the titular track from the artist’s solo debut single and hit Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 1. It is staying on the chart for five weeks in a row, sitting at No. 30 this week. The song is dominating its global charts as well, staying atop both Global 200 and Global excl. the US charts for five consecutive weeks, a record for an Asian solo act. He also generated 400 million streams on Spotify with the solo song, hitting the milestone in 33 days, the shortest time for a male musician. Ex-Treasure member Bang Yedam finds new agency

(Credit: GF Entertainment) (Credit: GF Entertainment)