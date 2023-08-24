[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink to wrap up tour at Korea’s largest concert venue

Most Popular
-
1
Korea plans to revive police conscription to fight crime
-
2
NK's 2nd satellite launch attempt fails, plans another in Oct.
-
3
Korea to downgrade COVID-19 to flu level
-
4
[Kim Seong-kon] How can South Korea become a big country?
-
5
Schools to run response team to handle parents' complaints
-
6
[Herald Interview] Kim So-hyang has no room for regrets
-
7
PM urges transparent info-sharing as Japan releases radioactive water
-
8
Millennials and Gen Z travelers willing to splurge on 'experience-driven' tours: survey
-
9
Sillim rape-murder suspect identity revealed
-
10
[KH Explains] Kia eyes expansion into European defense market
[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink to wrap up tour at Korea’s largest concert venueBy Hwang You-mee
Published : 2023-08-24 17:46:38
Blackpink will host the final concert of its tour at Gocheok Sky Dome, the largest indoor concert hall in Korea, according to label YG Entertainment on Thursday.
The group is the first female K-pop act to perform at the venue, which can accommodate about 20,000 audience.
The concert will be held on Sept. 16-17 and the second day’s live performance will be streamed online as well.
The gig closes off the group’s “Born Pink” tour that spanned across 34 cities around the world over the past 11 months, drawing approximately 1.75 million fans. Its Los Angeles concert, due this Saturday, was supposed to be the final concert but it decided to add another in Seoul for its fans at home.
Meanwhile, a number of major hotels and landmarks in Las Vegas went pink last week as it celebrated the quartet's concert held on Friday.
StayC to host 1st world tour
Girl group StayC will kick off its first international tour in Seoul next month, said agency HighUp Entertainment on Thursday.
It will embark on the tour TeenFresh with concerts on Sept. 23-24 in Seoul and will hit seven cities in the US and three in Asia until next year.
The tour is named after its third EP that was released last week. The six bandmates held a showcase in Seoul to mark the release of the mini album. The music video for the main track “Bubble” hit 10 million views on YouTube in one day. On Saturday, the band went live at a park in southern Seoul for an open performance to thank its fans.
BTS’ Jungkook to drop another remix of ‘Seven’
Jungkook of BTS collaborated with Swedish DJ and producer Alesso for another rearranged version of “Seven (feat. Latto),” said label Big Hit Music on Thursday.
It will be reinterpreted into a progressive house track and unveiled on Friday, added the company.
“Seven” has been made into two remix versions before – “Weekday” and “Weekend.”
“Seven” is the titular track from the artist’s solo debut single and hit Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 1. It is staying on the chart for five weeks in a row, sitting at No. 30 this week. The song is dominating its global charts as well, staying atop both Global 200 and Global excl. the US charts for five consecutive weeks, a record for an Asian solo act.
He also generated 400 million streams on Spotify with the solo song, hitting the milestone in 33 days, the shortest time for a male musician.
Ex-Treasure member Bang Yedam finds new agency
Bang Yedam, formerly of Treasure, signed with GF Entertainment recently, said the agency on Thursday.
The company promised that it will fully support the musician to be active in a range of areas, from producing to singing.
He came into spotlight as the runner-up in an audition show in 2013 at age 11 and trained under YG Entertainment before debuting as a member of the boy band in 2018. He suspended group activities in May last year to focus on strengthening his capabilities as a producer and left the band six months later. He also terminated his contract with the label.
In the meantime, Treasure reshuffled into a 10-member team and put out its second full album “Reboot” last month. The LP sold over 1.7 million copies, and the lead single “Bona Bona” topped the iTunes top songs chart in 20 regions.
By Hwang You-mee
(glamazon@heraldcorp.com)
More from Headlines
-
PM urges transparency as Japan releases radioactive water
-
Naver's HyperClova X AI unrivaled in Hangeul
-
NK's 2nd satellite launch attempt fails, plans another in Oct.