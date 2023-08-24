Fantasy Boys to debut on Sept. 21 without winner Yu Jun-won

Fantasy Boys, the project group from MBC's namesake idol audition show, will debut without the No. 1 winner Yu Jun-won, as a feud continues between Yu and the group's agency over his contract.

The team's management agency PocketDol Studio on Thursday announced that the band is set to debut on Sept. 21, pulled forward from the originally announced Sept. 25.

The announcement comes a day after the agency released a statement saying Fantasy Boys will debut as an 11-piece without Yu due to the member's "unauthorized departure."

According to the statement, which PocketDol released jointly with the program's production company Funky Studio, Yu and his parents gave the final word of withdrawal from the group following a disagreement on the income distribution.

In the statement, the agency claimed Yu and his parents insisted a raise in his share of the income, citing Yu's highest final score in the program. The firm had rejected the raise request, as such differentiation may lead to conflicts regarding fairness with the rest of the group.

Despite multiple sessions of negotiations to reach an agreement, Yu's parents pulled him out of schedules two times without the company's consent and ultimately notified the agency that he will not join the team.

Yu spoke out about the situation through a handwritten letter posted on his social media, saying he had been forced to agree to unreasonable terms by the agency.

"Not only did the company not accept my requests to amend unfair contract terms, but it tried to add more unacceptable conditions and coerced me by saying I could leave if I did not agree," Yu said in the letter.