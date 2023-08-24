Enter the contest to name Everland's newborn panda twins

Everland, the largest theme park and zoo in South Korea, located in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province, is running a naming contest for its newly born twin pandas, which will be selected through a poll and unveiled in autumn when the twins turn 100 days old.

Submissions can be made via a Google form shared on Everland's online community, or by commenting on a community post shared on Everland's YouTube channel. The contest instructions require participants to provide names for both pandas along with their meanings.

They will be accepting names until September 3, followed by a series of online polls to determine the final name selections. The winner of the contest will receive a cushion imprinted with a picture of Fubao, the first panda born in Korea. Additionally, 22 contestants will be rewarded with other Fubao goodies.

Everland has provided specific naming guidelines for the pandas, outlining the requirements for the names and providing details about the physical traits and personalities of each panda. Contestants are encouraged to take these traits into consideration and include 'bao' in the names to ensure easy recognition around the world as one of the Bao family. They also asked for names that are easy to pronounce in both Korean and Chinese, as pandas born in Korea, including the twins and Fubao, are projected to be sent back to China before they turn 4 years old.