All Mercedes contain piece of Korea: CEO

Mercedes-Benz Group CEO Ola Kallenius poses with the Maybach EQS sports utility vehicle before a press conference at Hotel Shilla in central Seoul on Thursday. (Mercedes-Benz Korea)

Mercedes-Benz Group CEO Ola Kallenius on Thursday touted South Korea’s level of automotive technology and the importance of the German automaker’s partnership with Korean companies.

“Korea is hugely important for us. But not just in the battery cell space where we have strong partnerships for years,” said Kallenius in a press conference at Hotel Shilla in central Seoul.

“This is one of the leading nations in automotive innovation and I don’t think we build a single Mercedes around the world without a piece of Korea in those cars. So from a technology point of view, Korea is important to us in many different technical verticals.”

The CEO reiterated Mercedes-Benz’s goal to go 100 percent electric in its new car lineup by 2030, noting that such transformation will take place in markets where EV conditions, charging station infrastructure in particular, are sufficiently set up.

“We are going to make a decision this year to do more in Korea. We will up the ante for charging for Mercedes BEVs in the Korean market,” said Kallenius, referring to all-battery electric vehicles.

The CEO did not hesitate to show love to Korea, which is Mercedes-Benz's fourth-largest market across the globe, only behind China, Germany and the United States. Mentioning how Korean culture such as K-pop, drama and food has “taken the world by storm” and become a major trendsetter, Kallenius even introduced himself as “K-allenius.”