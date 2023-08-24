Most Popular
PM urges transparent info-sharing as Japan releases radioactive water
Seoul to expand budget spending to promote seafood consumption amid growing fearsBy Son Ji-hyoung
Published : 2023-08-24 14:27:53
The South Korean government assured its people of safety as Japan began to send out treated radioactive water from its crippled Fukushima plant on Thursday, while urging Tokyo to commit to transparent information sharing, as protests and objections from the fisheries industry and wider public continued.
"The IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency,), international academic circles in the field of nuclear energy and nuclear experts here together say that there is no reason fo Koreans to worry if Japan releases the water according to the announced plan," Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said in an address to the nation,
"Now, what matters is Japan's effort to strictly abide by scientific standards and provide information with transparency as promised to the international comminity. I expect, and urge, the Japanese government to provide information with transparency and responsibility in the next 30 years to come."
Han said Korean experts will regularly visit the International Atomic Energy Agency office at the site every two weeks, while Japanese authorities are to disclose information over the proceedings of the radioactive water release every hour -- in languages including Korean -- and to communicate with foreign affairs officials here in case of any abnormalities in the release.
Plus, South Korea is set to establish a monitoring system at 10 spots in international waters around Pacific Ocean islands, in addition to eight spots in international waters near Japan under Korean monitoring.
"Please trust the government, and trust the science," Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said in an address to the nation Thursday. "I'm asking (the Korean people) to take a long view with a reasonable approach when facing this matter."
Han again downplayed the possibility of lifting an import ban on seafood from eight Japanese prefectures, including Fukushima, and on 27 agricultural items from 15 Japanese prefectures, amid growing fears about seafood with the execution of the release plan. Korea has also conducted all-out radioactivity checks for seafood from the rest of the Japanese prefectures.
"There are concerns among the public that the Japanese food import restrictions could be lifted or eased and thereby affect food stability," Han said. "This will never happen."
He added the government sees the issue as "separate from the matter of scientifically treated wastewater release."
The government is scrambling to carry out a budget of 64 billion won ($48.5 million) to prop up the consumption of seafood, adding more funds could be allocated if needed. The size of the budget is to double next year.
Funding to stabilize the retail price of seafood here are being prepared. The government declined to elaborate on the size of the budget, but hinted it would "be the largest in history."
Moreover, the emergency fund to extend financial support involving fisheries will increase fivefold. Their loan limits will also be eased, and more regulations will be lifted, according to the government.
This comes immediately after the release of radioactive water stored at the Fukushima Dai-ichi power plant site -- crippled by a 2011 tsunami -- began at 1 p.m. Thursday, in accordance with the plan announced Tuesday by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.
Tokyo plans to release some 1.4 billion liters of radioactive water over the course of at least three decades. By March 2024, only 31,200 tons of the treated water -- or 2 percent of the stored water -- will be released. The released water will circle around the Pacific Ocean in the long run and reach waters near the Korean Peninsula, according to its projection.
An official of Tokyo Electric Power Co., operator of the Fukushima Dai-ichi power plant in charge of the water release operation, said via a live broadcast that it had opened the valves to release the water,
Japan in April 2021 confirmed the plan to treat the water -- enough to fill about 500 Olympic-size swimming pools -- and release it into the Pacific Ocean. The tanks at the crippled site were expected to reach full capacity possibly as early as later this year, 12 years after the meltdown.
In July, the United Nations nuclear watchdog International Atomic Energy Agency signaled approval of Japan's radioactive water release plan, which filters out over 60 types of radionuclides from the contaminated water and dilutes it again with seawater in order to lower the concentration of radioactive elements to meet international standards.
Kishida visited the Fukushima site on Sunday, immediately after his return from a trilateral summit with President Yoon Suk Yeol and US President Joe Biden at Camp David. South Korea was notified of the finalized water release plan Monday, a day prior to Japan's announcement Tuesday.
