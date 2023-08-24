PM urges transparent info-sharing as Japan releases radioactive water

The South Korean government assured its people of safety as Japan began to send out treated radioactive water from its crippled Fukushima plant on Thursday, while urging Tokyo to commit to transparent information sharing, as protests and objections from the fisheries industry and wider public continued.

"The IAEA (International Atomic Energy Agency,), international academic circles in the field of nuclear energy and nuclear experts here together say that there is no reason fo Koreans to worry if Japan releases the water according to the announced plan," Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said in an address to the nation,

"Now, what matters is Japan's effort to strictly abide by scientific standards and provide information with transparency as promised to the international comminity. I expect, and urge, the Japanese government to provide information with transparency and responsibility in the next 30 years to come."

Han said Korean experts will regularly visit the International Atomic Energy Agency office at the site every two weeks, while Japanese authorities are to disclose information over the proceedings of the radioactive water release every hour -- in languages including Korean -- and to communicate with foreign affairs officials here in case of any abnormalities in the release.

Plus, South Korea is set to establish a monitoring system at 10 spots in international waters around Pacific Ocean islands, in addition to eight spots in international waters near Japan under Korean monitoring.

"Please trust the government, and trust the science," Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said in an address to the nation Thursday. "I'm asking (the Korean people) to take a long view with a reasonable approach when facing this matter."

Han again downplayed the possibility of lifting an import ban on seafood from eight Japanese prefectures, including Fukushima, and on 27 agricultural items from 15 Japanese prefectures, amid growing fears about seafood with the execution of the release plan. Korea has also conducted all-out radioactivity checks for seafood from the rest of the Japanese prefectures.

"There are concerns among the public that the Japanese food import restrictions could be lifted or eased and thereby affect food stability," Han said. "This will never happen."

He added the government sees the issue as "separate from the matter of scientifically treated wastewater release."

The government is scrambling to carry out a budget of 64 billion won ($48.5 million) to prop up the consumption of seafood, adding more funds could be allocated if needed. The size of the budget is to double next year.

Funding to stabilize the retail price of seafood here are being prepared. The government declined to elaborate on the size of the budget, but hinted it would "be the largest in history."

Moreover, the emergency fund to extend financial support involving fisheries will increase fivefold. Their loan limits will also be eased, and more regulations will be lifted, according to the government.