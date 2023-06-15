Seoul starts daily press briefings to address Fukushima fears

A daily briefing by the Seoul government on Japan's release of treated radioactive wastewater into the sea will be held to address fears over the toxicity and impact to marine life, officials said Thursday.

Government officials held the first briefing on Thursday over the some 1.3 million cubic meters of water set to be released from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant. The briefing, also attended by independent experts, will take place on weekdays for the time being.

The decision came after lawmakers expressed "much graver concerns than expected" about the wastewater disposal plan during a questioning session to Prime Minister Han Duck-soo at the National Assembly this week, said Park Ku-yeon, first vice minister of government policy coordination, at a press conference at the Government Complex Seoul.

"The government is putting an utmost effort to ensure Korean people's safety, but on the other hand, we should also avoid the circumstances where the concerns arise due to a lack of information or a spread of misinformation," Park said.

"That's how we made the decision to frequently provide scientific information (about Japan's plan) and use the briefings as the medium of communication (with the public)."

Park during the briefing refuted multiple claims raised by those who opposed the wastewater disposal.

He said media reports about "poor sampling" of the wastewater by the International Atomic Energy Agency, which cited an official of Tokyo Electric Power Co., an operator of Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, were false. The sampling was taken from "fully blended" wastewater under the supervision of the IAEA, Park said, adding that the government had verified the information with the IAEA.

Park also refuted claims that the wastewater had shown high activity concentration of radioactive nuclide strontium-90 at 433,000 becquerels per liter. The figure indicated the radioactivity of wastewater before treatment, he explained. A preliminary report in May by a task force under the IAEA, a UN body, showed that the treated water had 0.42 becquerel per liter of activity concentration in the worst-case scenario.

Park also reiterated that the test Tepco conducted earlier this week did not involve disposal of the actual wastewater.

Song Sang-keun, vice minister of the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, said in the same briefing that seafood in Korea has been proven safe for consumption in some 75,000 inspections since 2011, despite the Fukushima meltdown and the contaminated water leakage in 2013.

Song added that none of the 286 rounds of radioactivity inspections into salts produced in Korea were found to be contaminated.