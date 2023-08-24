US says N. Korean satellite launch violates UNSC resolutions, calls on Pyongyang to engage in dialogue

Most Popular
US says N. Korean satellite launch violates UNSC resolutions, calls on Pyongyang to engage in dialogueBy Yonhap
Published : 2023-08-24 10:35:37
The United States called on North Korea to refrain from launching additional satellites Wednesday, stressing that North Korean space launch vehicles violate multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions.
A State Department spokesperson urged Pyongyang to engage in serious diplomacy instead.
"Any DPRK launch that uses ballistic missile technology, which would include SLVs used to launch a satellite into space, violates multiple UN Security Council resolutions," the spokesperson told Yonhap News Agency, hours after North Korea unsuccessfully fired a space rocket carrying what it claims to be a military reconnaissance satellite.
"Space launch vehicles incorporate technologies that are identical to, and interchangeable with, those used in ballistic missiles, including intercontinental ballistic missiles," the spokesperson added.
DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the North's official name. The North's latest space launch marks its second failed attempt to put a claimed satellite into orbit following its first unsuccessful launch on May 31.
Pyongyang says it will make a third attempt in October.
"We urge the DPRK to refrain from further unlawful activity and call on Pyongyang to engage in serious and sustained diplomacy," the spokesperson said, asking not to be identified. (Yonhap)
