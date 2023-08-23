Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Seoul says no scientific problems with Fukushima release plan

    Seoul says no scientific problems with Fukushima release plan
  2. 2

    Nationwide civil defense drill to take place Wednesday

    Nationwide civil defense drill to take place Wednesday
  3. 3

    As violent crimes surge, Korea mulls life sentences without parole

    As violent crimes surge, Korea mulls life sentences without parole
  4. 4

    [KH Explains] Did social upheaval fuel the superconductor hype?

    [KH Explains] Did social upheaval fuel the superconductor hype?
  5. 5

    Korea plans to revive police conscription to fight crime

    Korea plans to revive police conscription to fight crime
  6. 6

    [Graphic News] Hyundai, Kia’s US market share stays above 10% in H1

    [Graphic News] Hyundai, Kia’s US market share stays above 10% in H1
  7. 7

    Korea’s fisheries worried about consumer fears

    Korea’s fisheries worried about consumer fears
  8. 8

    [Reading Korea Through Books] K-dramas and movies through Japanese eyes

    [Reading Korea Through Books] K-dramas and movies through Japanese eyes
  9. 9

    N.Korea plans satellite launch amid S. Korea-US military drills

    N.Korea plans satellite launch amid S. Korea-US military drills
  10. 10

    Is plogging a promising solution to the waste problem?

    Is plogging a promising solution to the waste problem?
지나쌤

PM says int'l lawsuit will be filed if Fukushima water release goes beyond standards

By Yonhap

Published : 2023-08-23 19:35:23

    • Link copied

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (right) makes a public speech at the government complex in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap) Prime Minister Han Duck-soo (right) makes a public speech at the government complex in Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said Wednesday the government will stay ready to file an international lawsuit if Japan's release of treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant goes beyond the standards.

Han made the remarks during a meeting with reporters as Japan is reported to be discussing releasing the treated radioactive water as early as 1 p.m. Thursday.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will always remain ready to lodge a suit internationally if the release is conducted in a way that is inconsistent with the standards," the prime minister said.

He added South Korea will also demand an immediate halt of the release in the event that the concentration level of a single nuclide goes beyond the standards.

The South Korean government will also receive related real-time data from Japan in the initial stage after the radioactive water release begins and keep an eye on concentration levels of 69 kinds of radioactive substances, he said.

"Our government will mobilize all means and measures available, and make efforts until people become sure about safety," Han said. (Yonhap)

More from Headlines