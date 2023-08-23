Yoon visits as CP Tango to inspect Korea-US drill

Most Popular
Yoon visits as CP Tango to inspect Korea-US drillBy Shin Ji-hye
Published : 2023-08-23 18:14:30
President Yoon Suk Yeol visited Command Post Theater Air Naval Ground Operations, known as CP Tango, to inspect the situation of the Ulchi Freedom Shield exercises on the third day of the joint South Korea-US military drill on Wednesday.
During a briefing, Yoon received a report on the exercise situation.
"Since the establishment of the ROK-US Combined Forces Command in 1978, CP Tango has served as the brain directing the military forces of both nations on land, sea and air," Yoon said according to a written statement by presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon.
The visit by a sitting president to CP Tango is the first in 10 years since former President Park Geun-hye in 2013.
Yoon assessed that "North Korea's nuclear missiles represent the most severe existing threat, and its provocations are increasingly becoming intelligent and diversified, including cyber and psychological warfare."
Emphasizing the importance of the alliance at this time, Yoon said, "The overwhelming ability of the South Korea-US alliance, along with realistic exercises and training of US and South Korean soldiers and solid mental preparation, can deter North Korean provocations and will be a source of strength to respond quickly and firmly if North Korea provokes."
