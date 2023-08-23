Seventeen tops Japanese charts with best-of album 'Always Yours'

K-pop band Seventeen is sweeping Japanese music charts with its new album "Always Yours."

The band's agency Pledis Entertainment on Wednesday said Seventeen released its first Japanese best-of album at Tuesday midnight.

Titled "Always Yours," the 27-track package includes 25 of Seventeen's hit songs and two new original Japanese songs, "Ima -Even if the world ends tomorrow-" and "Sara Sara."

Upon release, "Always Yours" soared to the top of some major music charts, including those on Line Music where the album snatched No. 1 on the real-time albums chart. Also on Line Music, "Ima -Even if the world ends tomorrow-" led the music video rankings, while "Sara Sara" topped the weekly chart.

Released last week before the album drop, "Sara Sara" had instantly shot to the top of the real-time singles chart on Line Music, AWA and mu-mo and has stayed in the topmost ranks as of Wednesday.

Seventeen, a 13-piece band that debuted in 2015, has garnered huge popularity inside Japan. Officially debuting there in May 2018 with its first Japanese EP, "We Make You," the group has since released two more EPs, four singles and one compilation album.

With its latest Korean album "FML," which came out in May, the band scooped No. 1 on three weekly rankings of Japan's biggest music sales provider Oricon and topped four major charts on Billboard Japan, including Artist 100 and Top Album Sales.

Seventeen is set to kick off on its first-ever dome concert tour, "Seventeen Tour 'Follow' to Japan." The "Follow" tour will span five Japanese cities -- Tokyo, Saitama, Nagoya, Osaka and Fukuoka -- with the first set of gigs taking place at the Tokyo Dome on Sept. 6-7.