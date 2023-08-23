[Korean History] Sentenced to death and prison but ultimately walking free

When a dictatorship falls, retribution and reparations often ensue.

In South Korea, this was also the case. But for many, it ultimately failed to provide a sense of closure to an era of repression and bloody crackdowns on opponents.

From 1996 to 1997, former Presidents Chun Doo-hwan and Roh Tae-woo, who were military generals and close friends, were tried for their roles in a 1979 coup.

Chun seized power through the coup, and masterminded a massacre of protesters in the city of Gwangju in 1980, through which Chun tightened his grip on power.

Chun officially assumed the presidency the following year and stayed in office until he was succeeded in 1988 by Roh, who was elected in the first direct presidential election after dictatorial rule.

In April of 1997, the Supreme Court confirmed the lower court’s ruling that sentenced Chun to life imprisonment and Roh to 17 years and 6 months.

Before the year turned, however, the duo -- who never admitted their wrongdoings during the trials -- walked out of prison as free men. They remained out of prison until their deaths in 2021, at age 90 (Chun) and 88 (Roh).

“Chun Doo-hwan didn’t just live freely. He lived very affluently. Where is justice?” asked Chung A-eun, author of the book “The Last 33 Years of Chun Doo-hwan” released earlier this year.

Trials of the century

In the first few years after the Chun-Roh era ended and the civilian administration led by Kim Young-sam arrived, any attempts to hold previous leaders accountable were met with challenges.

State prosecutors who had served the two presidents stuck to a stance that was later encapsulated in this famous quote among the prosecution itself: “A successful coup cannot be punished.”

What they didn't realize was that the tide had already turned.

A whirlwind of events followed, which included political tussles over the enactment of special laws forcing the prosecution to look into the duo. Bombshell revelations on purported presidential slush funds and a number of individual lawsuits led to the launch of a full-scale investigation in late 1995 into the two former presidents.

Articles from that point onward, including those published in The Korea Herald, were dominated by headlines on the two leaders' fall from grace.

Roh became the first former president to be summoned as a criminal suspect by the prosecution on Nov. 1, 1995. About two weeks later, he added another title to his record -- the first former president to be placed under arrest.

Soon, it was Chun's turn to face the music. Unlike Roh -- who didn’t openly display his dissatisfaction with the unfolding events -- Chun vehemently refused to cooperate with the investigation.

When prosecutors moved to subpoena him, he retreated to his hometown in Hapcheon, South Gyeongsang Province, only to be arrested there the next day, on Dec. 3, 1995.

While in custody, he even staged a hunger strike, which led to his hospitalization for more than two months.