[Herald Interview] Kim So-hyang has no room for regrets

Musical stage actor Kim So-hyang, also known as Sophie Kim, poses for photos during an interview at the headquarters of EMK Musical Company in Seoul on Tuesday. (EMK Entertainment)

For Kim So-hyang, the title role in the musical "Frida," was easy to resonate with.

Compared to other roles that shaped her career like Marie Antoinette or Marie Curie, it was easy to find aspects of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo she could identify with.

“I would say the roles of Marie Antoinette and Marie Qurie were more challenging for me, as I tried to seek common aspects with the characters,” Kim said.

“To embody Marie Antoinette, for instance, I even had to alter how I walk and portraying Marie Curie, who was a scientist, was also a huge challenge. But for Frida, it’s not like I couldn’t sleep at night thinking about the role.”

For instance, the loneliness and the sense of being a stranger Kahlo might have felt when she was accompanying her husband, compatriot painter Diego Rivera, on overseas trips is something she could imagine from her time in the US.

Also known as Sophie Kim, the 43-year-old made her stage debut in 2001. She had established herself as a stage actor when she decided to leave the country to study at the New York Film Academy in the US in 2011. For about five years there, she experienced constant rejections in auditions.

“There was some time when I got really depressed and wouldn’t leave my bed for 18 hours. Following the quite long time of depression, my body got sick. I thought I could die like this," Kim recalled.

Nevertheless, she also made a name for herself there, taking roles like Gigi in “Miss Saigon” and Mary Robert in “Sister Act” among others. She became the first Asian cast member in the Asian tour of “Sister Act” in 2017.

“Ever since coming back to Korea with these experiences, I have been really grateful for everything. I often feel like I would not regret if I die tomorrow because I feel as though I couldn't live any more intensely,” Kim said.