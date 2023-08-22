Asiana Airlines, Seoul Arts Center ink partnership

Asiana Airlines Vice President Won Yoo-suk (right) and Seoul Arts Center President Chang Hyoung-joon pose for a photo after signing a memorandum of understanding at SAC's Opera Theater, Tuesday. (Asiana Airlines)

Asiana Airlines, South Korea’s second-biggest carrier, signed a memorandum of understanding with Seoul Arts Center on Tuesday to ramp up their partnership in promoting arts and culture.

Held in SAC’s Opera Theater, the signing ceremony was attended by Asiana Airlines Vice President Won Yoo-suk and Seoul Arts Center President Chang Hyoung-joon.

Under the agreement, Asiana Airlines will offer flight benefits for artists and artworks, provide in-flight screenings of SAC’s contents, and introduce mileage events for SAC’s gold memberships.

SAC also promised to use Asiana Airlines’ flights for performances and offer ticket discounts or events for Asiana members.

Asiana Airlines is planning to hold ticket giveaway events to SAC's upcoming Summer Music Festival later this month and opera “Norma” in October for customers who book flights.

“The partnership between the two organizations is meaningful for the development of South Korea’s cultural arts and airline services,” said Won Yoo-suk, Asiana's vice president. “The company will strive to connect customers with arts via SAC’s quality content and the airline’s infrastructure.”