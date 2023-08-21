[김대균의 영어산책]문맥을 파악하는 훈련과 최신 토익 기출단어 표현 4개 정리

A. 문맥을 파악하는 훈련

8월6일토익에 then이 맞냐 eventually가 맞냐는 문제로 토익강사들끼리도 의견이 갈렸다. 토익에는 종종 이런 문제가 출제된다. Korea Herald 독자들도 같이 생각해 보는 시간을 가져보자. 논리적인 사고를 훈련하는데 좋은 문제이다. 실제 시험과 맥락이 비슷한 예문으로 구성해 보았다.

Parking availability will be more restricted than normal. We request that all staff members park on Falcon Avenue when coming to work.

That will enable us to save the parking spots we do have for clients,

who can --- (A) then (B) eventually --- visit our display area with little inconvenience.

정답은 (A) then이다.

번역을 해보면 다음과 같은 문맥이다. "주차 공간이 평소보다 더 제한됩니다. 모든 직원은 출근 시 팔콘 애비뉴에 주차해 주시기 바랍니다. '이렇게 하면'[=then] 고객을 위해 확보한 주차 공간을 절약할 수 있습니다, 불편함 없이 전시장을 방문할 수 있습니다."

then자리에 thereby, thus, consequently, in turn, as a result, so가 비슷한 의미로 들어갈 수 있다. 그렇다면 eventually는 왜 정답이 안될까? 원어민의 다음과 같은 설명을 들어보자.

The word "eventually" often implies a longer delay or something happening at an unspecified later time. ("결국[eventually]"이라는 종종 더 오래 지연되거나 지정되지 않은 나중에 어떤 일이 발생한다는 것을 의미한다.)

B. 최신 토익 기출단어 표현 4개 정리

토익 시험 한세트를 풀어보고 새단어를 정리해 보면 이만큼 나온다. 이 작업이 힘들지만 참 보람이 있는 작업이다. 아래 정리해 드린 것 중에 시중 한국, 일본 토익책에 1, 2, 3번 단어와 표현들이 나오지 않는다. 그런데 이 것을 모르면 문제를 푸는데 지장이 있는 중요한 표현들이니 꼭 익혀두자!

1. all parties involved 또는 all parties concerned(관련된 모든 측 사람들)

(ex) All parties involved were delighted.(관련된 모든 당사자가 기뻐했습니다.)

각 분야별로 몇가지 예문을 통해 익혀보자!

Legal Agreement: Before finalizing the contract, all parties involved must review and approve the terms and conditions.

(ex) Negotiation: A successful resolution was reached, satisfying the demands of all parties involved in the negotiations. (협상: 협상에 참여한 모든 당사자의 요구를 만족시키며 성공적인 해결에 도달했다)

(ex) Accident Investigation: The police interviewed all parties involved in the traffic accident to get a clear picture of what happened. (사고 조사: 경찰이 교통사고와 관련된 모든 당사자를 면담하여 사고 경위를 명확히 파악했다.).

(ex) Family Matter: The family therapist suggested a meeting with all parties involved to discuss and resolve the ongoing conflicts.(가족 문제: 가족 치료사는 현재 진행 중인 갈등을 논의하고 해결하기 위해 모든 관련 당사자와의 만남을 제안했다.)

2. bricks and mortar store[=오프라인 매장]

(ex) "bricks and mortar store" refers to a traditional physical retail establishment,

as opposed to an online or virtual store.( "오프라인 매장"은 전통적인 물리적 소매점을 의미한다, 온라인 또는 가상 스토어와 반대되는 개념이다.)

3. reel in : 관심을 유발하다. 끌어들이다

(ex) We've launched an advertising campaign to reel in new customers. (우리는 새로운 고객을 끌어들이기 위한 광고 캠페인을 시작했다.)

reel in은 낚시의 맥락에서 자주 사용되는데, 낚싯줄을 감아 고기를 끌어들이는 행위를 의미한다. 하지만 은유적으로 무언가를 유혹해서 끌어당기거나(attracting) 확보한다(securing)는 의미로 많이 사용된다. 토익에서 이런의미로 출제되었다. 동의어로는 attract, secure, draw in, hook, lure, capture등이 있다. 예문을 통해 정리하자!

(ex) The fisherman worked hard to reel in the huge marlin, fighting with it for nearly an hour.( 어부는 거대한 청새치를 낚아채기 위해 열심히 노력했고, 거의 한 시간 동안 청새치와 싸웠다.)

(ex) The company is launching a new advertising campaign to reel in more customers during the holiday season.(이 회사는 휴가철에 더 많은 고객을 유치하기 위해 새로운 광고 캠페인을 시작합니다.

(ex) With the perfect sales pitch, she managed to reel in some major investors for her startup.(완벽한 영업 홍보를 통해 스타트업에 대한 주요 투자자를 유치하는 데 성공했습니다.)

(ex) He carefully used the bait to reel in a beautiful trout from the stream.(그는 조심스럽게 미끼를 사용하여 개울에서 아름다운 송어를 낚았습니다.)

(ex) The university has several scholarships to reel in talented students from all over the world.(이 대학은 전 세계의 재능 있는 학생들을 끌어들이기 위해 여러 장학금을 제공합니다.)

4. highly와 잘 어울리는 단어들 총정리 - 자주 쓰이고 토익에도 많이 출제된다.

The movie's release is highly anticipated, with fans lining up hours before showtime.( 영화 상영 시간 몇 시간 전부터 팬들이 줄을 서는 등 영화 개봉에 대한 기대가 높다.)

After reading the novel, I would highly recommend it to anyone who loves a good mystery.(소설을 읽은 후, 좋은 미스터리를 좋아하는 분들에게 강력히 추천하고 싶다.)

The restaurant is highly acclaimed for its innovative fusion cuisine.(이 레스토랑은 혁신적인 퓨전 요리로 호평을 받고 있다.)

Due to the highly sensitive nature of the information, access is restricted to authorized personnel only.(매우 민감한 정보이기 때문에 권한이 있는 사람만 접근할 수 있다.)

The CEO made a highly controversial decision that led to protests from some shareholders. (CEO가 논란의 여지가 많은 결정을 내려 일부 주주들의 항의를 받았다.)

This new skincare product is highly effective in treating dry skin and has received rave reviews.(건성 피부 치료에 매우 효과적이며 극찬을 받은 새로운 스킨케어 제품이 출시되었다.)

I'm highly optimistic about our chances of winning the championship this year.(올해 우승 가능성에 대해 매우 낙관적으로 생각한다.)

The new policy has been highly criticized by opposition parties, leading to heated debates.(이 새로운 정책은 야당으로부터 많은 비판을 받아 열띤 논쟁을 불러일으켰다.)

Your attention to detail is highly appreciated by the entire team.(세부 사항에 대한 귀하의 관심은 팀 전체가 높이 평가하고 있다.)

The athlete is highly skilled and considered one of the best players in the league.(그 운동선수는 고도로 숙련된 선수로 리그 최고의 선수 중 한 명으로 간주된다)