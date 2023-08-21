[해커스 TOEIC] 토익 점수 Up 단어, Part 5 문제

2) 파트 5 3문제

1. The IT department warned that a ------- of not using protective software would be the risk of viruses that could corrupt information.

(A) registration

(B) consequence

(C) misgiving

(D) distraction

해석

그 IT 부서는 보호용 소프트웨어를 사용하지 않는 결과는 정보를 손상시킬 수 있는 바이러스의 위험이 있을 수 있다고 경고했다.

해설

명사 어휘 문제

‘보호용 소프트웨어를 사용하지 않는 결과는 정보를 손상시킬 수 있는 바이러스의 위험이 있다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘결과’라는 뜻의 명사 (B) consequence가 정답이다. 참고로 (A) registration은 ‘등록, 신고’, (C) misgiving은 ‘의혹, 불안감’, (D) distraction은 ‘집중을 방해하는 것’의 의미임을 알아둔다.

어휘

department 부서 protective 보호용의, 보호하는 risk 위험, 위험 요소

corrupt 손상시키다, 오류를 일으키다

2. Some employees plan for ------- by taking additional courses to improve their skills and requesting assignments that add to their experience.

(A) advancer

(B) advancing

(C) advanced

(D) advancement

해석

몇몇 직원들은 그들의 기술을 향상시키기 위한 추가 강의를 듣고, 그들의 경험에 보탬이 되는 업무들을 요청함으로써 발전을 위한 계획을 세운다.

해설

명사 자리 채우기 문제

전치사(for)의 목적어 자리에 올 수 있는 것은 명사이므로 명사인 (A)와 (D), 명사 역할을 하는 동명사인 (B)가 정답의 후보이다. 동명사나 명사 자리 뒤에 목적어가 없고, ‘몇몇 직원들은 발전을 위한 계획을 세운다’라는 의미가 되어야 하므로 (D) advancement(발전)가 정답이다. (A)를 사용할 경우 ‘전진하는 사람을 위한 계획을 세운다’라는 어색한 문맥이 된다. 형용사 (C)는 명사 자리에 올 수 없다.

어휘

employee 직원 take a course 수업을 받다, 수업을 듣다

additional 추가의 improve 향상시키다, 개선하다 add to ~에 보태다, 더하다

3. The manager is in charge of many details, including the selection of ------- music to be played in the hotel lobby.

(A) alleged

(B) appropriate

(C) formidable

(D) subjective

해석

그 관리자는 호텔 로비에서 재생되는 적절한 음악 선정을 포함하여 여러 가지 세부 사항들을 책임지고 있다.

해설

형용사 어휘 문제

‘그 관리자는 적절한 음악 선정을 포함하여 여러 가지 세부 사항들을 책임지고 있다’라는 문맥이 되어야 하므로 ‘적절한’이라는 의미의 형용사 (B) appropriate가 정답이다. 참고로 (A) alleged는 ‘(증거 없이) 주장된’, (C) formidable은 ‘가공할, 어마어마한’, 그리고 (D) subjective는 ‘주관적인’의 의미임을 알아둔다.

어휘

manager 관리자, 운영자 in charge of ~을 책임지는, ~을 담당하는 detail 세부 사항

selection 선정, 선별

정답

(B) / (D) / (B)

