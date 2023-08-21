[영어답게 표현하기] 유용한 비즈니스 영어 표현들

이번 회에는 저희 책 Advanced Vocab에서 소개한 중상급 영단어들을 알려드립니다. 단어의 우리말 뜻을 기억하는 데에서 그치지 않고, 난이도 있는 단어를 실제로 활용하는 단계까지 나아가 보기 바랍니다.

〈시간 관련〉

1. embryonic [èmbriɑ́nik] 배아 상태인

임신 8주까지의 태아를 뜻하는 embryo의 형용사형이다. ‘배아’를 설명하는 말이지만, 특히 사업 등이 초기 단계라는 뜻으로도 쓰는 단어다. 참고로 8주 이후의 태아는 fetus라고 한다.

Our business plans are still in an embryonic stage of development, so we do not plan to launch the business in the near future.

우리의 사업 준비는 아직 초기 단계라 가까운 장래에 사업을 시작할 계획은 세우지 못하고 있다.

● 자금 부족으로 그 연구소의 배아 줄기세포 연구는 중단된 상태다.

The center’s embryonic stem cell research was put on hold due to lack of funds.

2. hair-trigger [hέər trìɡər] 일촉즉발인

방아쇠가 머리카락으로 만들어진 총이 있다면 언제든 쉽게 발사될 수 있을 것이다. 이처럼 hair-trigger는 일촉즉발의 상황을 언제든지 발사될 수 있는 예민한 총에 빗댄 표현이다.

The United States and Russia have thousands of nuclear weapons on hair-trigger alert.

미국과 러시아의 핵무기 수천 기가 일촉즉발의 상태로 대기하고 있다.

● 마이클이 쉽게 흥분한다는 점을 알기 때문에 나는 그의 성미를 건드리지 않으려 최선을 다했다.

Knowing that Michael has a hair-trigger temper, I tried my best not to upset him.

3. harbinger [hɑ́ːrbindʒər] 전조, 조짐

‘숙박시설을 미리 정비하도록 먼저 보내는 사람’이라는 의미에서 유래하여, 앞으로 일어날 일을 예상하게 해주는 것을 표현할 때 쓴다.

The storm clouds gathering in the distance were a harbinger of tough times ahead.

멀리 보이는 비구름은 앞으로 닥쳐올 힘든 시간의 전조였다.

● 그는 아이슬랜드의 화산 폭발이 앞으로 닥쳐올 더 많은 재앙의 전조가 아닌가 두려웠다.

He feared that the eruption of Iceland’s volcano was a harbinger of more devastation to come.

4. impending [impéndiŋ] 임박한

‘계류 중’이라는 뜻인 pending과 어원이 같은 단어다(pending 항목 참조). 금방 일어날 것 같은 일을 표현할 때 쓴다.

John has become increasingly nervous these days due to his impending wedding.

존은 결혼이 다가오면서 요즘 더욱 예민해진 모습이다.

● 그는 임박한 평양 방문에 대해 아무말도 하지 않았다.

He did not say anything about his impending visit to Pyongyang.

5. inception [insépʃən] 시작

‘어떤 조직이 활동을 개시하는 시점’을 뜻한다. 주로 since inception의 형태로 쓰여 ‘설립 이래로’, ‘활동을 시작한 이래로’라는 뜻을 표현한다.

Since its inception in 1980, the club has been true to its philosophy and to this day upholds the core values of its founding members.

1980년 설립 이래로 그 클럽은 자신들의 철학에 충실했으며 지금까지도 설립 멤버들이 세운 핵심 가치를 유지하고 있다.

● 1946년 설립 이래로 무역협회는 우리나라가 세계적인 무역국으로 변모하는 데 핵심적인 역할을 해왔다.

Since its inception in 1946, the Trade Association has played a pivotal role in the nation’s transformation into one of the world’s most preeminent trading nations.

6. intermittent [ìntərmítnt] 간헐적인

inter(between)+mittent(mission과 같은 어원으로 ‘보내다’라는 뜻)로 구성된 단어다. ‘간격을 두고 간다’는 의미에서 유래하여, ‘간간이 발생하는’, ‘간헐적인’이라는 뜻을 지닌다.

The intermittent showers continued on and off throughout the morning and eventually caused the picnic to be postponed.

아침 내내 비가 오다 안 오다 하면서 간헐적으로 내리더니 결국 소풍이 연기되었다.

● 그 건물의 무선 인터넷은 되다 안 되다 하며 불안정했다.

Wireless Internet coverage was intermittent and unstable in the building.

7. interim [íntərəm] 임시의

between을 뜻하는 inter-가 어원인 단어다. 영구적이고 확실한 것이 나올 때까지 그것을 대신하 는 ‘임시적’, ‘잠정적’인 것을 표현한다.

The interim CEO had no illusions about his role which was to hold down the fort until the board had found a suitable, long-term replacement.

임시 최고경영자는 이사회가 장기적인 적임자를 찾을 때까지 회사를 지키는 자신의 역할에 대해 환상을 품지 않았다.

● ABC 테크는 장 종료 후 지난 6개월에 대한 임시 실적을 발표할 것이다.

ABC Tech will report interim results for the past six months after the market closes today.