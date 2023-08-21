[해커스 TEPS] 텝스 시험대비 단기간 고득점 단어 & 문법 5문제

2) 해커스 텝스 문법

Part Ⅰ Choose the best answer for the blank.

1.

A: Why didn’t you tell me that Kate had gone on vacation?

B: I ______ you. Don't you remember our conversation?

(a) tell

(b) do tell

(c) did tell

(d) had told

해석

A: 왜 Kate가 휴가를 갔다고 저에게 말씀해 주시지 않으셨죠?

B: 저는 당신에게 말했어요. 우리의 대화가 기억나지 않나요?

해설

올바른 시제의 동사 채우기: 과거

문장에 주어(I)와 목적어(you)는 있지만 동사 자리가 비어 있다. A가 ‘Why didn’t you tell’이라는 과거 시제로 질문하였으므로 대답도 과거 시제가 되어야 한다. 따라서 ‘말했었다’고 강조하기 위해 강조 조동사 do의 과거형 did를 사용하여 표현한 (c) did tell이 정답이다. (d) had told는 특정 과거 시점 이전에 발생한 일을 표현하는 과거 완료 시제이므로 오답이다.

어휘

vacation 휴가

2.

A: You haven’t said anything about my new haircut.

B: Oh my gosh, how ______ I didn’t notice?

(a) is that

(b) that was it

(c) was that

(d) was it that

해석

A: 나의 새로운 헤어스타일에 대해 아무 말이 없네.

B: 이런, 어떻게 내가 이것도 알아차리지 못했지?

해설

‘it-that 강조구문’ 채우기 문제

문맥상 ‘어떻게 내가 이것도 알아차리지 못했지?’라는 의미가 되어야 하고, 이처럼 that절에 제시된 사실을 강조하는 문장을 만들 때 ‘it-that 강조구문’을 쓸 수 있으므로, 의문사 how 뒤에 ‘동사 + 주어’의 어순으로 온 (d) was it that이 정답이다.

어휘

haircut 헤어스타일, 이발 notice 알아차리다, 주목하다

Part Ⅱ Choose the best answer for the blank.

3.

The two-act play included moments of tension during _____ parts, with the young couple breaking up in the middle and then reconciling in the end.

(a) each

(b) every

(c) both

(d) either

해석

그 두 막짜리 연극은 두 부분 모두에, 도중에 젊은 연인이 헤어졌다가 결국 화해하는, 긴장의 순간들을 포함하고 있다.

해설

형용사 관련 수량 표현 채우기

빈칸 뒤에 복수 명사(parts)가 있으므로, 복수 가산 명사 앞에 오는 수량 표현 (c) both(둘 다의)가 정답이다. (a), (b), (d)는 단수 명사 앞에만 올 수 있으므로 오답이다.

어휘

act (연극의) 막 tension 긴장감 reconcile 화해하다 in the end 마지막에는

4.

So far this year, Australia’s worst outbreak of dengue fever has taken place in Cairns, which had over 500 cases _____ across the city.

(a) record

(b) recorded

(c) recording

(d) to record

해석

올해 들어 지금까지, 호주의 최악의 뎅기열 발생은 케언스시에서 있었고, 500건 이상의 사례가 도시 전역에서 기록되었다.

해설

‘5형식 동사 + 목적어 + 목적격 보어' 채우기

동사 had(have)는 뒤에 '목적어 + 목적격 보어'를 취하는 5형식 사역동사이므로 빈칸에는 '목적격 보어'가 와야 한다. 문맥상 목적어(over 500 cases)와 목적격 보어(record)가 '500건 이상의 사례가 기록되다'라는 의미의 수동 관계이므로, 과거분사 (b) recorded가 정답이다.

어휘

outbreak (갑작스런) 발생, 발발 dengue fever 뎅기열

Part Ⅲ Identify the option that contains an awkward expression or an error in grammar.

5.

(a) In 2006, the International Astronomical Union decided what the nine major planets in the Solar System would be reduced to eight.

(b) Pluto was reclassified under a new category of dwarf planets, along with three other celestial bodies.

(c) Unlike major planets, dwarf planets have observable debris within their orbital zone.

(d) In Pluto‘s case, it shares its orbit with small objects existing in the Kuiper belt.

해석

(a) 2006년에, 국제 천문학 협회는 태양계에 있는 아홉 개의 대행성이 여덟 개로 줄어들 수 있을 것임을 결정했다.

(b) 명왕성은 다른 세 개의 천체와 함께 소행성의 새로운 범주로 다시 분류되었다.

(c) 대행성과는 달리, 소행성은 궤도 구역 내에 관찰 가능한 잔해들이 있다.

(d) 명왕성의 경우, 카이퍼대에 존재하는 작은 물체들과 그 궤도를 공유한다.

해설

what/that 선택이 틀린 문장 찾기

(a)에서 명사절 접속사 what이 오면 틀리다. what은 불완전한 절을 이끄는 명사절 접속사이다. 그런데 what 뒤에 주어(the nine major planets)와 동사(would be reduced)를 모두 갖춘 완전한 절이 이어지고 있다. 완전한 절을 이끌면서, 타동사(decided)의 명사절을 이끌 수 있는 접속사는 that이므로, what은 that으로 바뀌어야 맞다. 따라서 (a) In 2006, the International Astronomical Union decided what the nine major planets in the Solar System would be reduced to eight이 정답이다.

어휘

astronomical 천문(학상)의 major planet 대행성 Solar System 태양계 Pluto 명왕성

reclassify 다시 분류하다 dwarf planet 소행성 celestial body 천체 debris 잔해

orbital 궤도의 Kuiper belt 카이퍼대(帶) (태양계를 둘러싼 폭 1,440억 km의 먼지•얼음층)

.

.

.

.

.

정답

(c) / (d) / (c) / (b) / (a) what à that

