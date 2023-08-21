Musical 'Frida' paints empowering story of Frida Kahlo

Mexican artist Frida Kahlo is well-recognized for expressing pain through her art. Based on her life, the musical "Frida" sings of her experiences, painting her story just as vividly as her painting "Viva La Vida" (1954), meaning "Long Live Life" in Spanish.

Premiered in March 2022, the original production by the EMK Musical Company follows the life of Kahlo. The 110-minute show takes on the form of “The Last Night Show,” where Kahlo appears as a guest and reflects on some of the most significant moments from her past -- battling polio, surviving a bus accident, meeting her husband, the Mexican muralist Diego Rivera, dealing his affairs and enduring miscarriage, all the while channeling her pain into art.

Musical actor Kim So-hyang, singer-songwriter Ali and actor Kim Hieora, who all play the role of Frida Kahlo in a triple casting, said that they want to portray the fiery passion of the artist who overcame unbelievable pain, during a press conference held at COEX Artium, in Gangnam-gu, Seoul on Aug. 10.

“The depth of pain Frida had to endure was beyond the level of what an ordinary person could bear,” said Kim So-hyang who has been with the production since its premiere.

“Nevertheless, everyone carries their own pain, and there came a point where I could relate my pain to Frida’s.”