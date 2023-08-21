Five former Loona members to embark on new journey as Loossemble next month

Five former members of Loona -- Hyunjin, Yeojin, Vivi, Gowon and Hyeju -- are relaunching their careers with a new agency, CTD E&M, as Loossemble next month.

The agency announced the group’s debut by dropping a trailer on its official social media accounts on YouTube and X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday.

The clip begins by showing satellite antennas on the rooftop of a building, and then continues into the building with unknown music playing in the background.

The clip ends revealing the debut date of Loossemble which is Sep. 15 at 6 p.m.

“In the year of great chaos, Hyunjin, Yeojin, Vivi, Gowon, Hyeju and crew sheltered in the ‘Loossemble,’ a spacecraft. Here they are, preparing for a long voyage searching for their friends,” the agency previewed the concept of the new group on its official website.

This is the girls’ first comeback since group Loona disbanded.

Now disbanded, 12-member Loona made its debut in December 2018 and quickly rose to stardom.

However, the financial difficulties of its agency, BlockBerry Creative, and a dispute between the company and artists soon led to the band's disbanding.

Starting with Chuu of Loona applying for an injunction to suspend her exclusive contract with the company following reports she was not being paid properly, all members have joined a new agency after successfully getting an injunction for the termination of their exclusive contracts.

Meanwhile, Loossemble is scheduled to promote its new album in the US.

They will be in New York on the day of their debut and will visit a total of 10 different regions in the country until Oct. 7.