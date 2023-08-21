Mimiirose returns with new album next month

Mimiirose, known for being the first and only K-pop girl group produced by singer and actor Im Chang-jung, is making its comeback next month.

Yes Im Entertainment, the label which houses the group, announced Monday that the group is releasing a new album on Sep. 14.

This comeback comes after a year since the group made its debut with its first single album, “Awesome," last September.

The teaser poster for the upcoming album, which displays an image of a mask, flower, phone case, lipstick, and a baseball bat on a pink background, hints at the group’s comeback with a girly, kitsch concept.

Mimiirose had initially aimed to return to the music scene earlier this year in July.

There are speculations that their comeback was postponed due to the agency’s CEO Im Chang-jung being investigated for his alleged role in a stock price manipulation case.

He reportedly invested billions of won through individuals suspected to be responsible for stock volatility.

Im sold a part of his stake in his entertainment agency Yes Im Entertainment for 5 billion won ($3.7 million) of which 3 billion won was allegedly invested into the investment project in question.

For the project, Im reportedly made new securities company accounts -- one under his name where he deposited 1.5 billion won, and another under his wife’s name for the remainder.

Im and his wife are also said to have entrusted the alleged stock manipulators with both of their IDs to run their accounts.

Im claims that he is also a victim of this alleged stock price manipulation.

Mimiirose consists of five members -- Inn Hyori, Choi Yeonjae, Han Yewon, Yoon Jia and Seo Yunju.

Since the five-member group's debut last September, Im has actively promoted the group through his numerous TV variety show appearances.

Despite his efforts, Mimiirose failed to break into local music charts with its first titular track, “Rose.”