After 6-year hiatus, UN Security Council holds public discussion on NK human rights

Hwang Joon-kook, the South Korean ambassador to the United Nations, speaks during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council to discuss the human rights situation in North Korea on Thursday at the United Nations headquarters in New York, (Photo - AP) Hwang Joon-kook, the South Korean ambassador to the United Nations, speaks during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council to discuss the human rights situation in North Korea on Thursday at the United Nations headquarters in New York, (Photo - AP)

The UN Security Council on Thursday convened a public discussion on the human rights situation in North Korea, the first such discussion since 2017. The open briefing occurred following a request made earlier in the month by the United States, Albania, South Korea, and Japan. The primary purpose of this briefing was to illuminate the relationship between North Korea's human rights violations and abuses, and their impact on international peace and security. The outcome of the discussion was the release of a joint statement that condemned the "acts of cruelty and repression" by the Kim Jong-un regime. This condemnation was supported by 52 UN member states and the European Union. The statement emphasized that the human rights violations and abuses committed by North Korean authorities are intricately intertwined with the country's advancements in weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missiles, which go against Security Council resolutions. "The DPRK’s repressive political climate allows the government to divert resources to weapons development – at the expense of the welfare of the people in the DPRK who suffer from severe economic hardship and malnutrition," the joint statement read, referring to North Korea by the acronym of its official name, Democratic People's Republic of Korea. The Kim Jong-un regime utilizes both domestic and international forced labor, as well as labor exploitation, as a means to finance its illicit weapons developments, among other examples. "None of this is acceptable. And there continues to be a lack of accountability."

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, The US ambassador to the United Nations and sitting president of the United Nations Security Council, is flanked by representatives and ambassadors of nations supporting continued international engagement on human rights abuses in North Korea after a meeting of the council on Thursday at the United Nations headquarters in New York. (Photo - AP) Linda Thomas-Greenfield, The US ambassador to the United Nations and sitting president of the United Nations Security Council, is flanked by representatives and ambassadors of nations supporting continued international engagement on human rights abuses in North Korea after a meeting of the council on Thursday at the United Nations headquarters in New York. (Photo - AP)