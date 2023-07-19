[Herald Interview] Young professionals from NK seek to bring change to Pyongyang

Members of the North Korean Young Leaders Assembly pose with US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield (fourth from right) after their meeting in New York last week. (Courtesy of Lee Seo-hyun)

Lee Seo-hyun grew up as a proud North Korean elite, always thinking about what she could do to help make her country a better place.

That was until she saw North Korean agents abruptly take her best friend and roommate Su-jeong away from their school dormitory in Beijing in December 2013. A text message from Su-jeong that she would not be able to come back and that she was throwing away her phone at a highway rest stop was the last she heard from her. Lee later learned that Su-jeong’s father had been executed for his association with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s uncle Jang Song-thaek, who had been purged earlier that month, and that her family had been sent to a camp for political prisoners.

Kim Jong-un continued to brutally execute people who worked under Jang, beginning a reign of terror that tightened his grip over the regime. Under a system of guilt by association, if a North Korean defects or is accused of other treason, the entire family can be sent to a political prison.

“The North Korean elite live under extreme surveillance, are forced to be loyal to the Kim regime out of fear and live every day like they are walking on thin ice,” Lee said in an interview with The Korea Herald on a video call on Sunday.

“Many (North Korean elites) are now aware of the problems of the country’s system, and know that it has to change, but they cannot initiate change because of guilt by association. I understand this as I have experience of being held hostage in the North while my family was overseas.”

Lee defected to South Korea in 2014 with her family while they were living in China, and moved to the US in 2016. Having studied foreign languages at Kim Il Sung University in Pyongyang and finance at Dongbei University of Finance and Economics in Dalian, China, she is now doing a master’s program in international relations at Columbia University in New York.

Last week, she joined a group of fellow defectors in meetings with US policymakers and think tanks in Washington to make North Korea-related proposals, and to speak to diplomats from around 100 countries in New York to urge that the UN must keep North Korean defectors in China from getting sent back to the North.

Called the North Korean Young Leaders Assembly, the group consists of professionals in international relations, law, architecture, IT, cinema, journalism, politics and education.

Whereas North Korean defectors in the past appealed to the international community by mostly testifying to their suffering in the North and China, the new group of highly educated young professionals with diverse experiences hope to present solutions to bring about real change based on their personal experiences.

“We all share the pain of leaving behind our loved ones, as well as a sense of duty and responsibility to contribute toward bringing change to the North Korean system,” Lee said.

“(In the young leaders' group) is a film director who said he wanted to make a story for North Koreans by North Koreans. He said he believes in the power of storytelling and that he wanted to improve the situation in the North by telling the world about it. There is also a lawyer who studied the law after experiencing the fear of being sent back to the North as he could not be recognized as a refugee in China.”