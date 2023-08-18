7 year prison term finalized for ruling party lawmaker, removed from parliament

Most Popular
-
1
S. Korea unveils 5-year plan to attract 300,000 foreign students
-
2
Man fined 2 million won for spiking a stranger's drink with laxatives
-
3
Breaking silence, N.Korea says US soldier intends to seek asylum
-
4
More Koreans to suffer from 'climate depression': experts
-
5
S. Korea, Japan, US summit to move trilateral cooperation to 'new level': Kirby
-
6
Ahead of 4th interrogation, opposition leader says prosecution probe 'fabricated'
-
7
Teachers to be allowed to remove disruptive students, ban phones
-
8
Woman given suspended sentence after nude tantrum
-
9
Swapping apples for mangoes: Korea eyes more tropical fruits
-
10
Korean won slides amid strong US dollar, China fears
7 year prison term finalized for ruling party lawmaker, removed from parliamentBy Yonhap
Published : 2023-08-18 11:03:35
The top court finalized a seven-year prison term for Rep. Jung Chan-min of the ruling People Power Party on bribe charges Friday, a sentence that automatically stripped him of his parliamentary seat.
Jung was charged with taking some 352 million won ($263,650) worth of bribes from a real estate developer between 2016 and 2017 in return for business favors while he was serving as the mayor of Yongin in Gyeonggi Province.
The Supreme Court on Friday upheld a lower court's seven-year sentence and a fine of 500 million won given to Jung.
A lawmaker loses his or her seat if given a confirmed prison term, including a suspended one. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
S. Korea, US, Japan leaders to formalize new 3-way partnership at Camp David
-
Biden sends condolences to Yoon over father’s death
-
Opposition leader Lee returns home after 13-hr questioning over corruption scandal