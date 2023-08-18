7 year prison term finalized for ruling party lawmaker, removed from parliament

Rep. Jung Chan-min speaks during a plenary session at the National Assembly in Seoul on Sept. 29, 2021, before a vote on a motion on his arrest. (Korea Herald DB)

The top court finalized a seven-year prison term for Rep. Jung Chan-min of the ruling People Power Party on bribe charges Friday, a sentence that automatically stripped him of his parliamentary seat.

Jung was charged with taking some 352 million won ($263,650) worth of bribes from a real estate developer between 2016 and 2017 in return for business favors while he was serving as the mayor of Yongin in Gyeonggi Province.

The Supreme Court on Friday upheld a lower court's seven-year sentence and a fine of 500 million won given to Jung.

A lawmaker loses his or her seat if given a confirmed prison term, including a suspended one. (Yonhap)