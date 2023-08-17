Police drop defamation case involving football star Ki Sung-yueng

Most Popular
Police drop defamation case involving football star Ki Sung-yuengBy Yonhap
Published : 2023-08-17 21:16:22
Police have closed the defamation case filed by football star Ki Sung-yueng against two former teammates who alleged they were sexually assaulted by him, officials said Thursday.
The Seocho Police Station in southern Seoul decided last Thursday not to refer them to the prosecution, citing a lack of evidence, they said.
The investigators also concluded there is insufficient evidence to support the allegations of sexual violence they made against Ki, a midfielder of FC Seoul in the K League 1.
In February 2021, two individuals claimed that a former teammate of theirs had sexually and physically assaulted them while they were playing on the same elementary school football team in 2000.
Although they did not name anyone, the accusations included enough details to indicate Ki as the perpetrator.
In response, the former national team captain sued the two individuals for defamation and filed a damages claim for what he claimed to be false accusations.
A court trial over the damages claim filed by Ki took place in March last year, but the case was suspended until the conclusion of the defamation case. (Yonhap)
