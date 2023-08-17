Most Popular
Kia touts new Sorento’s stylish, bold design
Korean carmaker aims to sell 70,000 units of SUV by year-endBy Kan Hyeong-woo
Published : 2023-08-17 15:23:27
Kia on Thursday highlighted the stylish and bold exterior of the new Sorento, the South Korean automaker’s latest facelifted sport utility vehicle, as it announced the SUV's official launch in the country.
“The new Sorento is a facelifted model of Kia’s core model that has received much love and interest worldwide,” said Yoon Mun-hyo, head of Kia’s Next Design Exterior Team 2, at a launch event held at the Grand Walkerhill Hotel's Aston House in eastern Seoul.
“It features a more complete level of design by combining the Sorento’s existing innovative proportions and Kia’s new design philosophy ‘Opposites United.’”
Yoon explained that the concept of Opposites United takes contrasting aspects found in daily life to create something new, adding that the facelifted exterior is designed to embody the overall theme of "futuristic boldness."
The headlamps that wrap around the front corners make the SUV look wider and slick at the same time. The new Sorento is measured at a length of 4,815 millimeters, a wheelbase of 2,815 mm, a width of 1,900 mm and a height of 1,700 mm.
The Sorento’s first-row interior was based on the theme of "borderless wideness" with a 12.3-inch panoramic curved display that combines the navigation, infotainment and instrument cluster screen showing the vehicle’s operation. A wide air ventilation that stretches from the driver seat to the passenger seat is placed below the display to accentuate the seamless design.
“We created a strong image of bilateral symmetry with the air vents as vertical aspects and connected comfortable and horizontal aspects between them to emphasize (the new Sorento’s) wide image while giving a modern and stable impression,” said Lee Min-young, head of Kia’s Next Design Interior Team.
The fourth-generation Sorento has sold over 60,000 units in the domestic market each year since its release in 2020, holding the top position among midsize SUVs for three consecutive years.
Kia has sold some 36,000 units of the Sorento in the first half of this year. With the launch of the new model, the automaker said it expects to sell over 70,000 units by the end of the year.
As the SUV has garnered popularity on the global stage, Kia said it plans to launch the new Sorento in global markets in the future without revealing specific release dates.
The new Sorento is offered in four trims -- 2.5 gasoline turbo engine, 2.2 diesel engine, 1.6 gasoline turbo hybrid four-wheel-drive engine and hybrid two-wheel-drive engine. The price of the SUV begins at 35.06 million won ($26,000).
“The Sorento, which has led the standards of the midsize SUVs in the domestic market, has now been equipped with a more stylistic design and innovative commercial value,” said Kia.
“Reflecting on the trend of the era, the new Sorento will present a guideline for SUVs in the future and certainly become mainstream in the market.”
