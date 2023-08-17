Kia touts new Sorento’s stylish, bold design

Kia on Thursday highlighted the stylish and bold exterior of the new Sorento, the South Korean automaker’s latest facelifted sport utility vehicle, as it announced the SUV's official launch in the country.

“The new Sorento is a facelifted model of Kia’s core model that has received much love and interest worldwide,” said Yoon Mun-hyo, head of Kia’s Next Design Exterior Team 2, at a launch event held at the Grand Walkerhill Hotel's Aston House in eastern Seoul.

“It features a more complete level of design by combining the Sorento’s existing innovative proportions and Kia’s new design philosophy ‘Opposites United.’”

Yoon explained that the concept of Opposites United takes contrasting aspects found in daily life to create something new, adding that the facelifted exterior is designed to embody the overall theme of "futuristic boldness."

The headlamps that wrap around the front corners make the SUV look wider and slick at the same time. The new Sorento is measured at a length of 4,815 millimeters, a wheelbase of 2,815 mm, a width of 1,900 mm and a height of 1,700 mm.

The Sorento’s first-row interior was based on the theme of "borderless wideness" with a 12.3-inch panoramic curved display that combines the navigation, infotainment and instrument cluster screen showing the vehicle’s operation. A wide air ventilation that stretches from the driver seat to the passenger seat is placed below the display to accentuate the seamless design.