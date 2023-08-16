Most Popular
-
1
Yoon calls Japan 'partner' with shared interests in Liberation Day speech
-
2
Have food deliveries had their heyday?
-
3
Gender Ministry back in firing line after Jamboree fiasco
-
4
State audit agency signals massive inspection into World Scout Jamboree
-
5
[KH Explains] Chinese server robots gobbling up Korean market
-
6
North Jeolla Province governor apologizes, defends against ‘defamation’ over Jamboree mishandling
-
7
‘Smugglers,’ ‘Concrete Utopia’ score at box office while ‘The Moon’ flops
-
8
Malaria on the rise in Korea
-
9
3 foreign jamboree Scouts nabbed for alleged theft
-
10
Summit to set protocol for trilateral ties
7 'ghost babies' born this year confirmed dead
6 babies died of disease, while one suspected as infanticideBy Lee Jaeeun
Published : 2023-08-16 17:33:06
South Korean had 144 unregistered babies born between January and May this year, among them at least six babies have died and another an alleged infanticide, the government said Wednesday.
The Ministry of Health and Welfare announced that it had discovered a total of 144 babies born between January and May this year in local hospitals but had not been included in the country's birth registration system. It began the investigation into those babies' whereabouts on July 28.
Of the 144 babies, birth registrations were completed for 92 babies in Korea after the ministry contacted the parents, two were registered overseas, and 19 will soon be registered. Six babies have died of disease, according to local governments. A separate case was confirmed as an input error by a medical institution.
The police were asked by local governments to investigate the whereabouts of 24 babies because there was a lack of information or suspected criminal activity involved. Among those 24 babies, eight babies were confirmed to be alive and one baby was allegedly killed. The dead baby’s parents have been referred to the prosecution after being investigated by the police. The remaining 15 cases are under police investigation.
"In order to minimize a blind spot in government oversight regarding ‘ghost babies,’ the government will continue to prepare and implement necessary measures," said First Vice Health Minister Lee Ki-il.
A government probe into the so-called ghost babies found that among the 2,123 unregistered babies born between 2015 and 2022, 249 babies had died, Health Ministry data showed.
More from Headlines
-
S. Korea unveils five-year plan to attract 300,000 foreign students
-
Korean won weakens amid US, China risks
-
Blame game builds as state inspector starts Jamboree fiasco probe