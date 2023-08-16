Woman fined 2 million won for spiking a stranger's drink with laxatives

A woman in her 20s was fined 2 million-won ($1,500) for spiking another man's drink with laxatives last year.

The victim, a 19-year old preparing for the national college entrance exam, developed enteritis and suffered from emotional distress after the incident, which the victim claimed affected his performance in the exam.

The incident took place on Aug. 30 last year, just two months before South Korea’s state-administered college entrance exam, in Seoul's Gangnam area.

The suspect and the victim had no prior acquaintance, and the suspect allegedly spiked the victim's coffee with laxatives.

The prosecution reported that the suspect had tampered with another person's belongings and charged her with property damage offenses and assault.

Accordingly, the prosecution handed down a fine of 2 million won, but the alleged perpetrator reportedly filed for a formal trial against the decision.

“Deliberately (adding) laxatives to the coffee of another student with whom she has no prior acquaintance amounts to a random crime,” the court stated.

The court announced that it considered the assailant’s confession and the fact that she had offered 2 million won to the victim in determining the punishment.