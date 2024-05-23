S. Korea, Czech Republic discuss nuclear power cooperation at bilateral economic talks

Most Popular
S. Korea, Czech Republic discuss nuclear power cooperation at bilateral economic talksBy Yonhap
Published : May 23, 2024 - 19:46
South Korea asked the Czech Republic on Thursday to pay closer attention to the ongoing bilateral efforts for cooperation in the commercial nuclear power plant sector, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
Kim Hee-sang, deputy foreign minister for economic affairs, delivered the request to Petr Tresnak, deputy industry minister of the Czech Republic, during their joint economic dialogue earlier in the day, the ministry said.
Kim used the session to highlight South Korean industry's strengths and competitiveness in the construction of nuclear power plants, in relation to the new projects being pushed for by the Central European nation.
Thursday's talks also included discussions on ways to expand cooperation in global supply chains, trade and investment, as well as energy and science and technology, the ministry said. (Yonhap)
