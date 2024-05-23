Vice FM visits Iranian Embassy in Seoul to express condolences over death of Iranian president

A man walks in front of the Iranian Embassy in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)

First Vice Foreign Minister Kim Hong-kyun visited the Iranian Embassy in Seoul on Thursday to extend condolences over the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi who was killed in a helicopter crash earlier this week, a Seoul official said.

The official said South Korean Ambassador to Iran Kim Jun-pyo plans to attend a memorial service to pay respects to the late president on behalf of the government as soon as the venue is arranged by Tehran.

Iran's state media confirmed Raisi's death on Monday, saying he and several other government officials accompanying him were found dead hours after their helicopter crashed in a mountainous region of the country's northwest.

South Korea has expressed its "deepest condolences" over Raisi's death and extended sympathy to the bereaved families and the Iranian people. (Yonhap)