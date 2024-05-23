Yoon's dinner with SME biz leaders features spicy chicken ramyeon, frozen gimbap

President Yoon Suk Yeol delivers a speech during a ceremony marking the 36th anniversary of SMEs Entrepreneur's Day held at the presidential office in Seoul on Thursday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol hosted a dinner for businesspeople from small and medium-sized enterprises Thursday as part of efforts to praise their contribution to the economy, featuring surprise menu items: spicy chicken ramyeon and frozen gimbap.

Yoon attended the annual SMEs Entrepreneur's Day held at the presidential office for the third consecutive year, which drew around 500 people from SMEs, venture companies and startups.

The guests also included Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong, LG Group Chairman Koo Kwang-mo and Shinsegae Group Chairman Chung Yong-jin.