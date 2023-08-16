S. Korea unveils 5-year plan to attract 300,000 foreign students

South Korea’s Ministry of Education on Wednesday unveiled a set of measures it calls “Study Korea 300K Project” to attract 300,000 international students by 2027 with an aim to empower the country’s economy and workforce, as well as to solidify its presence as one of the top 10 places in the world to study abroad.

Addressing the long-stretching decline in birth rate leading to labor shortages and a workforce affected by brain drain, the ministry said it would bring in foreign students specializing in science, technology and engineering to bolster the country’s high-tech industries by offering more scholarships through the fully funded Global Korea Scholarship program. It will financially aid 2,700 international students studying science and engineering for master’s and doctoral degrees by 2027.

To fill the labor force with high-skilled talent, the ministry, in particular, hopes to capitalize on students from Poland -- known for its aerospace and defense industry -- and the United Arab Emirates -- famous for nuclear energy.

Currently, students from China, Vietnam and Uzbekistan make up 68 percent of the international student quota in Korea, according to the ministry, with many of them concentrating their studies on humanities majors. Students from advanced countries like the United States, United Kingdom and Canada, to name a few, are typically not attracted to Korea as a study destination, it added.

Calling cutting-edge industries the “source of national competitiveness,” Education Minister Lee Ju-ho said his ministry is committed to supporting foreign talents to settle in local communities.

Under the new scheme, the ministry said it would team up with the Ministry of Justice to establish a fast-track visa system to woo foreign sci-tech talent so that foreign-born applicants will no longer face red tape and excessive visa delays.

South Korea has seen higher numbers of foreign students in recent years, with 153,695 students entering Korea in 2020, 152,281 in 2021 and 166,892 in 2022, despite the coronavirus.

But unlike global competitors such as Japan and the US, South Korea restricts international students’ pathways to residency and landing a job due to visa issues, and companies refrain from recruiting foreign applicants, ultimately driving them to other destinations or to return home.

Once the system takes effect, students with either a master’s or doctoral degree in science and technology can receive permanent residence status or Korean citizenship in three years instead of six. As part of post-graduation work programs, the ministry will also help science and tech students gain work experience in their field at medium-sized companies after graduating.

Those with a D-2 visa, or student visa holders, will be able to work up to 40 hours per week. Previously, they were not allowed to work more than 25 hours per week. Foreign students can also do up to 30 hours of part-time work.

Separately, a “science card,” which includes incentives such as a longer stay in Korea, will be given to international students recruited by national research institutes.

To draw foreign talent from English-speaking countries, the ministry plans to offer more courses taught in English at universities, since most such classes are in Korean. Tailor-made courses on academic writing and research ethics will be available on open online services that provide free education courses.

The ministry will also inject 80.7 billion won ($60.4 million) into universities’ graduate school support projects -- a project aimed at improving universities’ academic climate and capacity to respond to societal changes -- to enhance the quality of the international student experience on campus.

The ministry will collaborate with regional administrations beyond Seoul to attract international talent to universities located in these areas.

For non-science students, the ministry will help them learn Korean culture and norms through courses at Korean language centers. They will also explore career paths through internship programs and field practices offered by universities and local governments.

The ministry also said it would establish a consultative body with related government offices. Under the scheme, the Justice Ministry will integrate its capacity to improve visa conditions, and the Ministry of Science and ICT and Finance Ministry will offer support for research activities and scholarship programs, it explained. The Education Ministry will also team up with the Culture Ministry to cater to growing demand for Korean language learning.