Have food deliveries had their heyday?

A Baemin rider waits for the traffic light to turn green. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald) A Baemin rider waits for the traffic light to turn green. (Im Se-jun/The Korea Herald)

During COVID-19, social distancing forced Koreans to eat at home, leading many to seek solace in the convenience of delivered food. Now that life has essentially returned to normal, a new cost-benefit analysis is reshaping the food delivery landscape: declining numbers of orders, decreases in delivery jobs and increases in commissions, pushing up food prices and weighing down order volumes. According to Mobile Index, the big data analysis unit of local data tracker IGAworks, the number of users that engaged with the three largest delivery platforms in May dropped by 8.2 percent compared to the same period last year, marking approximately 29 million users, a decline of 2.61 million. Among the major delivery platforms, Coupang Eats suffered the steepest fall at 22 percent, while Baemin, the leading delivery service operator in the nation, saw a decline of 4.1 percent. Second-ranked Yogiyo experienced an 11 percent drop in the engaged user number.

Baemin app on a phone screen (Woowa Brothers) Baemin app on a phone screen (Woowa Brothers)

‘Expensive delivery’ Recently, a 25-year-old woman surnamed Kim, who lives in Seoul’s Mapo-gu, balked at the fee charged by an delivery app for fried chicken. “When I was infected with COVID-19 two years ago, I had no choice but to order food online under quarantine,” she said. “Yet, nowadays I don’t use food delivery services unless I really have to, mainly due to the expensive delivery fees.” As of Aug. 11, the cost of a single box of fried chicken on Baemin was around 20,000 won ($15), while the delivery fee was an additional 4,000 won. Many vendors set a minimum order price at around 18,000-20,000 won. Kim is not the only one who feels that way, as revealed in a report by the Korea Consumer Agency in February. The report indicated that 86.7 percent of the 300 respondents found Baemin's delivery fees to be too costly. Though the dissatisfaction percentages were lower for other food delivery platforms like Yogiyo (75.3 percent) and Coupang Eats (56.7 percent), a clear majority of users were not content with the current cost of delivery services. Delivery charges aside, food prices on delivery platforms tend to be higher than those at restaurants, some users complain. “I realized that the price of fried chicken was a bit higher on the app,” Kim said. According to local civic group Citizens United for Consumer Sovereignty, apart from the shared costs of delivery between customers and restaurant owners, restaurants are obligated to pay transaction fees to the platform operator, and some pay for promotion on the sites, all of which impacts the price. Some vendors choose to adjust the share of delivery expenses, initially split evenly between both parties, in their favor. This results in the higher costs of the online orders.

Yogiyo food delivery motorcycles are parked on a street. (Herald DB) Yogiyo food delivery motorcycles are parked on a street. (Herald DB)