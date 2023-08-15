[Photo News] More accessible home appliances

Most Popular
-
1
Yoon pardons business tycoons to spur 'economic recovery'
-
2
Bikinis in downtown Seoul spark 'indecent exposure' row
-
3
[KH explains] K-culture brings tourists in, but K-maps leave them wandering
-
4
N. Korea's Kim calls for 'drastic boost' of missile production capacity: state media
-
5
Sexual harassment report over a '3-second stare' sparks debate
-
6
Police investigate bomb threat email targeting Seoul City Hall
-
7
S. Koreans divided on traveling to Japan during Liberation Day
-
8
North Jeolla Province governor apologizes, defends against ‘defamation’ over Jamboree mishandling
-
9
S. Korea, US to stage ‘realistic, tough’ military exercise against NK threats
-
10
Swimming star Hwang Sun-woo under police investigation for hit-and-run charges
[Photo News] More accessible home appliancesBy Jie Ye-eun
Published : 2023-08-15 13:54:39
LG Electronics said Tuesday that its Universal Up’s Kit, a set of accessories that aim to enhance the accessibility of home appliances for disabled people, will be unveiled during the IFA trade show held in Berlin next month. The accessories include a detachable handle for a washing machine, a rotating rack for a refrigerator, and a silicon-based braille cover for a remote control. (LG Electronics)
More from Headlines
-
Yoon calls Japan 'partner' sharing interest in Liberation Day
-
Summit to set protocol for trilateral ties
-
Gender Ministry back in firing line after Jamboree fiasco