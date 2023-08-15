Secret Number to drop new album on Aug. 24

Most Popular
Secret Number to drop new album on Aug. 24By Choi Ji-won
Published : 2023-08-15 11:59:38
Multinational K-pop group Secret Number is making a comeback with a new album, the band's agency Vine Entertainment said Tuesday. According to the agency, the album will be released at 12 p.m. on Aug. 24.
The forthcoming album marks the band's swift return in three months since releasing its sixth EP "Doxa" in May.
Secret Number is six-member act that debuted in May 2020 with the single "Who Dis?" The multinational group is comprised of Lea from Japan; Dita from Indonesia; Korean American Jinny; and Minji, Soodam and Zuu from Korea.
The group is characterized by its powerful conceptual music and visuals portrayed through its past hits the likes of "Who Dis?," "Got That Boom," "Fire Saturday," "Doomchita" and "Tap."
It's latest release was "Doxa," fronted by the namesake title song in which Jinny took part penning the lyrics. The album also included "Beautiful One," a fan song dedicated to the group's fandom Lockey.
Recently, Secret Number received the K Global Next Leader award at the 2023 K Global Heart Dream Awards held last week in Seoul. The act also grabbed the public eye with its glamorous cover performance of Secret's "Madonna" on JTBC's music show "K-909."
