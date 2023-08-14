[팟캐스트] (521) 우여곡절 잼버리 대회 K팝과 사과로 마무리 / 서울 시내 대낮 비키니 차림 오토바이 질주 논란

Young Scouts gather at a waterwork facility to cool off near a World Scout Jamboree campground in Saemangeum, southwestern South Korea, on August 8. (Yonhap)

1. Tumultuous World Scout Jamboree comes to end with K-pop flair, apology

기사 요약: 말 많고 탈 많았던 제 25회 세계 잼버리 대회 K팝 콘서트와 함께 마무리

[1] The 25th World Scout Jamboree, after a tumultuous 12-day run, came to an end Friday at the Seoul World Cup Stadium.

*tumultuous: 떠들썩한, 소란한

[2] Despite the frequent changes and troubles that plagued the Jamboree, around 40,000 participants gathered in Seoul for the closing ceremony and for the “K-pop Super Live” concert that followed.

*frequent: 잦은

*plague: 전염병, 괴롭히다, 성가시게 하다

[3] Around 2,500 police officers were present at the stadium to manage the crowd. Some 400 traffic police officers and 30 police cars were placed near the venue for traffic control, as well as 70 multilingual volunteers.

*venue: 장소

*multilingual: 여러 언어를 하는

[4] Ahmad Alhendawi, secretary-general of the World Organization of the Scout Movement, acknowledged the difficulties the delegates faced in his farewell speech, but said he was proud of all that they had gone through.

*acknowledge: 인정하다

*delegate: 대표

기사 원문: http://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20230811000602

2. Bikinis in downtown Seoul spark 'indecent exposure' row

기사 요약: 서울 시내 대낮 비키니 차림 오토바이 질주 논란

[1] Incidents of women dressed in bikinis in central Seoul areas have sparked criticism online, with the authorities considering charging them with indecent exposure.

*row: 열, 줄, 심각한 의견 대립

*indecent: 외설적인, 노출이 심한, 적절하지 못한

*exposure: 노출, 폭로

[2] On Friday, a woman riding an electric scooter dressed in a bikini was spotted in Hongdae district. Photos taken by citizens quickly spread across online communities and social media.

*spot: 발견하다, 점, 얼룩, 위치

[3] On the very same day, a report was made to the police about four motorcycles carrying women in bikinis and helmets in Gangnam-gu, Seoul.

*carry: 나르다, 휴대하다

[4] The police are currently considering whether to apply the indecent exposure offense under the Minor Offenses Act to these women who rode motorcycles in bikinis through the city.

*currently: 현재

기사 원문: http://www.koreaherald.com/view.php?ud=20230814000452

