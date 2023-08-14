[해커스 TEPS] 텝스 시험대비 단기간 고득점 단어 & 문법 5문제

2) 해커스 텝스 문법

Part Ⅰ Choose the best answer for the blank.

1.

A: I’m off to buy a swimsuit.

B: Make sure ______ the right size.

(a) you get

(b) getting

(c) to have gotten

(d) you to get

해석

A: 난 수영복을 사러 나갈 거야.

B: 네게 맞는 사이즈를 꼭 사도록 해.

해설

that이 생략된 명사절 채우기

make sure는 that절을 목적어로 취하는 표현이고, 이때 접속사 that은 생략할 수 있다. 따라서 생략된 that 뒤에 ‘주어 + 동사’를 올바로 갖춘 (a) you get이 정답이다.

어휘

be off to ~로 나가다, 떠나다, 가다 swimsuit 수영복 right size 맞는 사이즈, 적합한 사이즈

2.

A: We’re a bit early to the wedding.

B: Yes, but we can have our picture ______ with the bride first.

(a) take

(b) taking

(c) took

(d) taken

해석

A: 우리가 결혼식에 조금 일찍 왔나 봐.

B: 응, 하지만 우리가 가장 먼저 신부와 사진을 찍을 수 있겠어.

해설

목적격 보어 자리에 과거분사 채우기

동사 have는 뒤에 ‘목적어 + 목적격 보어’를 취하는 5형식 사역동사로 쓰인다. 따라서 목적격 보어 자리에 올 수 있는 동사원형 (a) take가 정답처럼 보일 수 있다. 그러나 목적어(picture)와 목적격 보어(take)가 ‘사진이 찍히다’라는 의미의 수동 관계이므로, 목적격 보어 자리에 동사원형이 아니라 과거분사를 써야 한다. 따라서 (d) taken이 정답이다.

어휘

bride 신부

Part Ⅱ Choose the best answer for the blank.

3.

Only after leaving the house _______________ she had left her wallet inside.

(a) Abby discovered

(b) did Abby discover

(c) Abby had discovered

(d) had Abby discovered

해석

Abby는 집을 나선 후에서야 자신이 지갑을 안에 두고 왔다는 것을 발견했다.

해설

올바른 도치 구문 채우기

제한을 나타내는 only를 포함한 부사구(Only ~ the house)가 맨 앞에 나왔으므로, 조동사가 주어 앞으로 도치되어 ‘Only after ~ + 조동사 + 주어 + 동사’의 순을 올바로 완성하는 (b)와 (d)가 정답의 후보이다. 지갑을 두고 온 시점(had left)보다 발견한 시점이 더 나중이므로 과거 시제 (b) did Abby discover가 정답이다.

어휘

wallet 지갑 discover 발견하다

4.

Many people failed to file their income tax returns on time _______________ from the government.

(a) despite repeat reminders

(b) despite of repeat reminders

(c) despite repeated reminders

(d) despite of repeating reminders

해석

정부로부터의 반복된 독촉장에도 불구하고 많은 사람은 소득세 환급을 제때 신고하지 못하였다.

해설

올바른 전치사 채우기 문제

문맥상 ‘반복된 독촉장에도 불구하고 많은 사람은 소득세 환급을 제때 신고하지 못하였다’라는 의미가 되어야 하므로, ‘~에도 불구하고’를 뜻하는 전치사 despite를 사용한 (a)와 (c)가 정답의 후보이다. 명사 reminders 앞에는 수식할 수 있는 분사가 올 수 있고, ‘반복된 독촉장’이라는 의미의 수동 관계가 되는 것이 적절하므로 과거분사 repeated를 사용한 (c) despite repeated reminders가 정답이다.

어휘

file 신고하다 income tax return 소득세 환급 despite ~에도 불구하고

reminder 독촉장

Part Ⅲ Identify the option that contains an awkward expression or an error in grammar.

5.

(a) A: Is there a subway station near the airport?

(b) B: Yes. The closest one is the Blue Line at Dover Boulevard.

(c) A: Do you know what is the subway schedule?

(d) B: I think that subways leave the station every five to ten minutes.

해석

(a) A: 공항 근처에 지하철역이 있나요?

(b) B: 네. 가장 가까운 곳은 Dover가에 있는 Blue Line입니다.

(c) A: 지하철 운행 시간표가 어떻게 되는지 아세요?

(d) B: 지하철은 5분에서 10분마다 역에서 출발하는 것으로 알고 있어요.

해설

간접 의문문 어순이 틀린 문장 찾기

(c)에서 ‘의문사 + 동사 + 주어’의 어순이 이어지면 틀리다. 다른 문장(Do you know)에 포함된 의문문인 간접 의문문은 ‘의문사 + 주어 + 동사’의 어순으로 와야 하므로, what is the subway schedule이 what the subway schedule is로 바뀌어야 맞다. 따라서 (c) A: Do you know what is the subway schedule? 이 정답이다.

어휘

subway station 지하철역

.

.

.

.

.

정답

(a) / (d) / (b) / (c) / (c) what is the subway schedule à what the subway schedule is

