Hyundai Motor bolsters EV charging service in China
S. Korean automaker teams up with NaaSBy Kan Hyeong-woo
Published : 2023-08-14 18:02:22
Hyundai Motor Group on Monday joined hands with NaaS, a Chinese electric vehicle charging service provider, to innovate in the EV charging market.
Officials of the South Korean auto giant and NaaS signed a memorandum of understanding at the Chinese firm in Beijing to develop EV charging services tailored to fit Chinese customers and push for EV-lifestyle services.
NaaS, established in 2019, is considered the first Chinese company professionalized in EV charging information services. According to Hyundai Motor, the Chinese firm has data on 400,000 chargers and 55,000 charging stations across the country. In March this year, NaaS unveiled its self-developed autonomous EV charging robot.
Hyundai Motor’s connected service platform and NaaS’ EV charging information will be combined to set up a sharing economy system of home chargers, payment and a points system for EV charging, as well as real-time information on charging infrastructure, the Korean automaker said.
If a customer applies for the sharing economy system, information about the person’s EV charger would be uploaded on NaaS’ EV charging search map. EV drivers hoping to use that charger would then need to use the two companies’ payment systems.
“Hyundai Motor Group in collaboration with NaaS will offer new charging services that are more convenient than before to Chinese EV customers,” said Lee Hyuk-joon, senior vice president of Hyundai Motor Group China.
“This partnership will contribute to upgrading Hyundai Motor Group’s global EV competitiveness.”
hwkan@heraldcorp.com
