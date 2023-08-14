Day6’s Young K to hold 1st solo concert next month

Young K of the K-pop boy band Day6 is holding his first standalone concert next month before releasing his first solo studio album, according to JYP Entertainment on Monday.

The concert “Letter with notes” will be held on Sept. 1-3 at Kwangwoon University’s Donhae Culture and Arts Center in Seoul.

The last day of Young K’s first standalone concert will be live-streamed via Beyond Live for fans overseas.

Young K also awaits the release of his first solo studio album “Letters with notes” on Sept. 4.

This comeback comes five months since the artist returned in April from serving in the Korean Augmentation Troops to the US Army.

He began his mandatory military service in October 2021.

Young K entered the music scene as a member of Day6 in September 2015 and has since been on two world tours staging more than 100 live concerts.

He is the band's bassist and vocalist, and is also talented in composing and writing lyrics.

The band’s successful singles produced by Young K include “You Were Beautiful,” “Time of Our Life” and “Zombie.”

The artist officially debuted as a soloist with his first EP “Eternal” in September 2021.

One of the tracks in his upcoming album and its music video will be released on Aug. 25, ahead of the official album release.